Joshua Bassett Says He Endured "A Lot of Homophobia" After Speaking Out About His Sexuality

Joshua Bassett has a new perspective on life after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor tells the U.K. magazine attitude that before he publicly discussed his sexual identity, he had never experienced homophobia firsthand. But after coming out, he says, according to People, "This was the first time where I was subjected to a lot of homophobia."

Joshua adds that since he seems "straight" to most people, he had a different outlook of the discrimination others experienced. Now that he's on the receiving end, however, the 20-year-old singer says, "Seeing that put things into perspective, of how far along we aren't yet; I thought we were a lot further on than we are."

The positive outweighs the negative though, as Joshua feels the responses make it all worth it. "People can hate me forever and say the nastiest thing possible, but it will not change a thing, because you need to stand tall and face those people as an advocate for all the people without a voice," he reflects. "Ultimately, all that garbage melts away from one story, let alone thousands of people telling me I've changed their life – which is wild, but a crazy honor."