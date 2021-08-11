Hilary Swank Settles SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Lawsuit Over Ovarian Cyst Coverage

Watch : 2021 SAG Awards: By the Numbers

Hilary Swank and the trustees of the SAG-AFTRA health plan have settled a lawsuit that she had filed after being denied coverage of treatment for recurrent ovarian cysts.

The case was dismissed without prejudice on Monday, Aug. 9, legal filings obtained by E! News show. Three days earlier, the actress' attorneys noted to the court that "Swank and the Board of Trustees of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan entered into a written settlement agreement to resolve the matter."

In her lawsuit, filed last September, the 47-year-old Oscar winner claimed that she has suffered from ovarian cysts for 11 years and also had one of her ovaries removed in an emergency surgery in 2008. The documents stated that after previously allowing coverage for procedures to treat ovarian cysts and related lab and imaging work, the trustees stopped accepting such claims six years ago and denied her appeals, citing the plan's lack of infertility treatment coverage.

Swank stated in the filing, seen by E! News, that the purpose of treating and monitoring her sole remaining ovary "was unrelated to any 'infertility treatment.'"