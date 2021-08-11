Chloe Bennet Exits The CW's Live-Action Powerpuff Girls

Watch : What Will Dove Cameron Spill About the "Powerpuff Girls"?

Even Professor Utonium couldn't fix this problem.

E! News confirms that Chloe Bennet will no longer portray Blossom in The CW's live-action series based on the popular show Powerpuff Girls. According to Variety, the actress is unable to participate in the series because of scheduling conflicts.

Though Bennet has exited the series, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault and Donald Faison are still attached to the project, with re-casting for Blossom set to take place in the fall.

In May, The CW CEO Mark Pedowitz said the network had decided to retool the series after watching the pilot episode. "We felt, ‘Let's take a step back and go back to the drawing board,'" he explained. "This is a powerful property, it gauged a lot of interest, and we want to get it right."

Pedowitz added that the initial project "felt a little too campy and not rooted in reality," so the network wanted to give the cast and creative team a chance to reimagine the series before it's considered for a full series pickup.