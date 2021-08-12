Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Her Back to School Must-Haves

We interviewed Sarah Michelle Gellar because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand Sarah is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you're heading back to the classroom or learning remotely from the comfort of your own home, the school year is right around the corner. That means adjusting to a new routine, buying some school supplies, and getting into the best mindset for success. If that sounds like a tall order, let Sarah Michelle Gellar help you out. She's our first E! Back to School guest editor.

She already shared her favorite school memories and other insights with E! readers. Now, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum is divulging her picks for products that will help parents and students feel prepared for the upcoming school year. Keep on scrolling to see Sarah's must-haves and why she chose each item.