Monica Lewinsky & Linda Tripp Face Off in Tense Impeachment: American Crime Story Teaser

Take a closer look at Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson's transformations into Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp in a captivating teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Watch: Ryan Murphy Teases "American Crime Story" Future Seasons

It was a scandal that rocked the nation.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, FX released a gripping new teaser for the highly anticipated return of American Crime Story. As E! News readers well know, season three of the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series, titled Impeachment: American Crime Story, unpacks the inappropriate relationship between former President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

In the just-released teaser, whistleblower Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) faces off against Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) in a West Wing hallway as tense sound bites play.

"The president kissed me," the giddy young intern notes.

Eager for more information, Tripp commands, "Tell me everything."

As Lewinsky declares her love for the president, Tripp advises the lovestruck intern to keep "the blue dress," adding, "It would be smart to keep that, uncleaned, in your possession."

It's clear these women have different intentions, with Lewinsky even panicking, "I promised him that I would not tell anyone."

2021 TV Premiere Dates

This is not the first teaser to ramp up anticipation for Impeachment. On Aug. 4, FX released season three's first juicy teaser, which featured Lewinsky packaging up a present for "Bill."

The new season, which premieres Sept. 7, "examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones," per FX.

In addition to Feldstein and Paulson, Impeachment stars Clive Owen as President Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Jones, Edie Falco as former First Lady Hillary ClintonAnthony Green as former Vice President Al Gore and Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter.

You can see how these stars compare to the real-life players by scrolling through the images below!

Sarah Paulson

Paulson was spotted on set of Impeachment: American Crime Story in Los Angeles on April 26.

Sarah Paulson & Beanie Feldstein

The actresses are spotted in character on the set of the third season of American Crime Story.

Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton

According to multiple reports, The Sopranos actress is set to star as the former first lady, who stood by her husband after he cheated on her with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Lewinsky, then a White House intern, was at the center of the whole scandal when President Bill Clinton pursued an inappropriate relationship with her. 

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Tripp was a U.S. civil servant who worked with Lewinsky at the Pentagon, and began secretly recording phone conversations with Lewinsky to later hand over as evidence of the relationship. 

Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones

In 1994, Jones, an Arkansas civil servant, accused President Clinton of sexual harassment. Prosecutor Kenneth Starr uncovered Lewinsky's affair with Clinton in the process of investigating Jones' claims. 

Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter

The right-leaning pundit authored the 1998 book High Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Case Against Bill Clinton. She also served as an unpaid legal adviser to Jones during the initial court proceedings.

Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge

In January 1998, the founder of the Drudge Report was the reporter to break the news that President Clinton and Lewinsky were involved in a torrid love affair. 

Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

The former Arkansas governor became the 42nd U.S. president in 1992. Six years later, he became the second president to be impeached by the House of Representatives, having allegedly committed perjury and obstruction of justice to conceal his affair with Lewinsky. 

