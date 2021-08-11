Vampire Diaries Creator Reveals Which Couple Was the Most "F--ked Up"

Watch : "The Vampire Diaries" Stars Talk Most Epic Scenes

Fans of The Vampire Diaries certainly love a bad boy.

Co-creators Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec first faced this problem when fans fell for season-one villain Damon Salvatore, played by Ian Somerhalder. As a result, the writers sped up glib vampire Damon's redemption story to appease fans, but then they found themselves facing the same issue following the introduction of Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan).

Once again, The Vampire Diaries, which aired between 2009 and 2017, had a thrilling, chaos-loving villain who fans wanted to see in a romantic storyline with one of the leads. We're, of course, talking about the birth of Klaroline, the fan name for Klaus and Caroline Forbes (Candice King).

"Candice had chemistry with everybody, and Caroline, as a result, had chemistry with everybody," Plec recalled in EW's Binge: The Vampire Diaries.

Fans got hot for the pair in season three, when Klaus paid a visit to dying vampire Caroline on her birthday. The twosome shared an intimate conversation about living life to the fullest, which was unexpected since Caroline was facing an untimely end thanks to Klaus. Nonetheless, the chemistry between the two characters was palpable, especially when Klaus gave Caroline his blood to save her.