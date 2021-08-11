No Objections, Your Honor—Reese Witherspoon Needs to Cast Kelsea Ballerini in Legally Blonde 3

Watch : Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!

Kelsea Ballerini doesn't need backups. She's going to Harvard.

The "Legends" singer proved she deserves to join fellow legend Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Legally Blonde 3 movie after showing just how comfortable she is using legal jargon in her everyday life.

On TikTok this week, Kelsea lip synced one of Reese's famous monologues from the original 2001 film, when Elle introduces herself to her Harvard Law School classmates.

"Hi, I'm Elle Woods and this is Bruiser Woods. And we're both Gemini vegetarians," she recited, getting into costume with a pink denim jacket and letting her dog, Dibs, make a cameo appearance as Elle's pup, Bruiser.

"I have a Bachelor's degree in fashion merchandising from CULA, and I was a Zeta Lambda Nu sweetheart, president of my sorority Delta Nu and, last year, I was homecoming queen," Kelsea reenacted. "Oh, and two weeks ago I saw Cameron Diaz at Fred Segal and I talked her out of buying this truly heinous angora sweater. Whoever said orange was the new pink is seriously disturbed!"