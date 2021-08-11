Kylie JennerKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

No Objections, Your Honor—Reese Witherspoon Needs to Cast Kelsea Ballerini in Legally Blonde 3

Let us argue our case that Kelsea Ballerini needs to be cast in Legally Blonde 3. Exhibit A: She "nailed" Elle Woods' most famous monologue on TikTok, according to Reese Witherspoon herself.

Kelsea Ballerini doesn't need backups. She's going to Harvard.

The "Legends" singer proved she deserves to join fellow legend Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Legally Blonde 3 movie after showing just how comfortable she is using legal jargon in her everyday life. 

On TikTok this week, Kelsea lip synced one of Reese's famous monologues from the original 2001 film, when Elle introduces herself to her Harvard Law School classmates.

"Hi, I'm Elle Woods and this is Bruiser Woods. And we're both Gemini vegetarians," she recited, getting into costume with a pink denim jacket and letting her dog, Dibs, make a cameo appearance as Elle's pup, Bruiser.

"I have a Bachelor's degree in fashion merchandising from CULA, and I was a Zeta Lambda Nu sweetheart, president of my sorority Delta Nu and, last year, I was homecoming queen," Kelsea reenacted. "Oh, and two weeks ago I saw Cameron Diaz at Fred Segal and I talked her out of buying this truly heinous angora sweater. Whoever said orange was the new pink is seriously disturbed!"

Obviously, the country star earned an A+ on her performance—even Reese thought so! The Morning Show actress commented on her video on Instagram, writing, "Nailed it! [pink heart emoji]." Kelsea replied, "did i just get Elle Woods approval?!" adding, "love you reese [white heart emoji]." 

Reese, who recently sold her Hello Sunshine production company for nearly $1 billion, also shared Kelsea's pink-perfected video to her own Instagram Story. "My girl is Channeling that Elle Woods energy!" she wrote. 

Although Kelsea is keeping busy with her music and an upcoming book of poetry (titled Feel Your Way Through, out Nov. 16), we're hoping she has time to join the cast of Legally Blonde 3 and maybe even contribute to the soundtrack! Fans agreed that she aced her Delta Nu audition, with nearly 200,000 liking her original TikTok video.

Mindy Kaling, who is writing the script, briefly teased what viewers can expect from the third movie during an episode of E!'s Daily Pop in July. "I'm having a great time writing it," The Office alum shared. "It is the most corporate gig I've ever had, so I can't talk about it at all, but I hope we do a good job." 

If you ask us, we're also on board with Reese's mini-me, her 21-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, landing a part alongside her mom. No objections?! 

