Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Son Chet Stands By Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Warning: Doctors are likely going to disagree with this argument.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Chet Hanks took to Instagram and double downed on his stance that the COVID-19 vaccine isn't for him.

"I'm going to keep this real simple for you guys, real simple," he told his 530,000 followers. "Just like you have the right to be mad at me because I said I'm not going to get the vaccine…I have the right to not get that s--t. I wanted to, but my immune system said it's good. It doesn't need to be tampered with. It said it's good."

Chet continued, "Let's be real. 99% of you mother--kers wouldn't use a shampoo that isn't FDA approved, but you're willing to get some experimental government injection."

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. In addition, the government agency said millions of people in the United States have received the shot "under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history."