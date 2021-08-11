Late School of Rock Actor Kevin Clark Suggested Film's Ending, Co-Star Says

Watch : kevin clark

School of Rock may have rocked as much as it did partially thanks to late actor Kevin Clark.

Rivkah Reyes, who played school band bassist Katie, says Clark, who played drummer Freddy and was killed in a traffic accident earlier this year, suggested at a table read a possible conclusion for the 2003 Jack Black comedy film's main plot line. And ultimately, that's how it rolled.

"The ending wasn't landing," Rivkah recalled in a TikTok video. "We tried one version of it where we win [the Battle of the Bands competition]. We tried another version of it where we lose and that's it. It just wasn't hitting. The team was just like, 'What do we do about this ending?' And Kevin is just like, 'It'd be cool if like, we lost and then the audience started cheering, 'School of Rock! School of Rock!' and then they bring us out for an encore.' So this guy, at 13 years old, wrote the ending of School of Rock."

The movie's screenwriter, Mike White, who also played Ned Schneebly, has not commented on Rivkah's remarks.