Kylie JennerKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Late School of Rock Actor Kevin Clark Suggested Film's Ending, Co-Star Says

Rivkah Reyes credits late School of Rock co-star Kevin Clark, who died in an accident earlier this year, with coming up with the ending to the 2003 Jack Black movie.

By Corinne Heller Aug 11, 2021 8:12 PMTags
MoviesNostalgia
Watch: kevin clark

School of Rock may have rocked as much as it did partially thanks to late actor Kevin Clark.

Rivkah Reyes, who played school band bassist Katie, says Clark, who played drummer Freddy and was killed in a traffic accident earlier this year, suggested at a table read a possible conclusion for the 2003 Jack Black comedy film's main plot line. And ultimately, that's how it rolled.

"The ending wasn't landing," Rivkah recalled in a TikTok video. "We tried one version of it where we win [the Battle of the Bands competition]. We tried another version of it where we lose and that's it. It just wasn't hitting. The team was just like, 'What do we do about this ending?' And Kevin is just like, 'It'd be cool if like, we lost and then the audience started cheering, 'School of Rock! School of Rock!' and then they bring us out for an encore.' So this guy, at 13 years old, wrote the ending of School of Rock."

The movie's screenwriter, Mike White, who also played Ned Schneebly, has not commented on Rivkah's remarks.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

Kevin died in May after he was hit by a car while he was riding a bicycle in Chicago. He was 32.

@rivkah.reyes

missing kev. his legacy will forever live on. #rip #kevinclark #schoolofrock #moviefacts

? Brain Stew - Green Day

In the TikTok video caption, Rivkah wrote that Kevin's "legacy will forever live on."

Trending Stories

1

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Reveal How Many Times They've Had Sex

2

LeBron James' 6-Year-Old Daughter Transforms Int a Real-Life Princess

3

Simone Biles Debuts New Hair Makeover After the Tokyo Olympics End

James Devaney/WireImage

"He was just an amazing, creative, talented guy and I just miss him so much," Rivkah said in the clip. "I love you, Kev. Every day. I think about you every day and I just miss you so, so much."

The star added, gesturing toward their heart, "But I know you're here. I know you're here."

Trending Stories

1

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Reveal How Many Times They've Had Sex

2

LeBron James' 6-Year-Old Daughter Transforms Int a Real-Life Princess

3

Simone Biles Debuts New Hair Makeover After the Tokyo Olympics End

4

David Schwimmer Sets Record Straight on Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumor

5

Love Island's Josh and Shannon Honor His Sister After Her Death

Latest News

Vampire Diaries Creator Sounds Off on This "Toxic" Couple

Update!

Go Inside Kylie Jenner’s 24th Birthday Celebration With Painting Class

Selma Blair Supports Christina Applegate After Sharing MS Diagnosis

Why Fans Want Kelsea Ballerini to be Cast in Legally Blonde 3

Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Stands By Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Late School of Rock Star Kevin Clark Suggested Film’s Ending

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Baby Tries for Best Angle in Video