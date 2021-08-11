Kylie JennerKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's 4-Month-Old Baby Tries to Get Her Good Side in Selfie Video

Bindi Irwin's daughter with husband Chandler Powell is taking after her in the sweetest way. See how 4-month-old baby Grace is proving she's already camera-ready.

Watch: Bindi Irwin Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Chandler Powell

Daaaaaaaad, get my good side! Bindi Irwin's 4-month-old daughter Grace, probably.

Because in a new video Irwin's husband Chandler Powell shared on his Instagram account Tuesday, Aug. 10, Grace was working the camera, much like her Dancing With the Stars-winning mom. 

Joked Chandler, "Grace trying to get the right selfie angle on our daily 'dad-venture.'"

"Her new favorite thing is seeing herself in the camera!" he added, something that was evidenced by Grace repeatedly trying to grab the camera.

It's not the first time the babe has stolen the show: She also celebrated her mom's birthday recently, and Bindi shared an adorable photo with Grace to mark the big 2-3 on Saturday, July 24.

"My first birthday as a mama has been the most beautiful gift," Bindi captioned her Instagram. "Our sweet Grace Warrior's face says it all."

Bindi continued. "Today I celebrated by feeding Monty the crocodile and hugging my gorgeous girl (not at the same time!)."

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell: Romance Rewind

Also joining in on Bindi's 23rd birthday celebrations were her brother Robert Clarence Irwin, 17, and mom, Terri Irwin.

And of course Chandler chimed in with some well-wishes for his wife of one year: "Happy birthday to the most amazing woman I know," he expressed. "Wife, mother, and Wildlife Warrior. My favorite thing about you is your kind heart. You dedicate each day to bringing happiness and love to everyone around you. Today it's our turn to celebrate how incredible you are. I love you."

