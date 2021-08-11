Kylie JennerKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Beyoncé's Kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter Steal the Show in Ivy Park Campaign

All eyes (and wallets) are on Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park clothing line installment, and now even your littlest ones can work the chic streetwear brand. Watch her three kiddos model latest drop.

Who run the world? Beyoncé's kids! 
 
Ever since the superstar announced that the fourth drop in her Ivy Park collab with Adidas (set to be released Aug. 19) would be rodeo-chic themed, members of the Bey-hive have been buzzing. However, there's now a whole new buzz of the baby kind forming—thanks in part to the "Love Drought" singer's three children: Blue, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—taking center stage in her latest campaign video.
 
And although the appearances of the three little ones—who the singer shares with husband Jay-Z—are quite quick when it comes to the short ad, it's enough for fans to be giddy with excitement at seeing all three debut their modeling chops. In the video, twins Rumi and Sir are seen rocking all-blue two-piece leisure ensembles, while Blue struts her stuff alongside her mom—both in lavender hoodies paired with cow-printed leggings.

Even though her children's latest work will undoubtedly be a point of pride for the multitasking mama, the Lemonade singer recently shared her top motherhood  moment as a mom in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed," Beyoncé told the outlet, "using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace."

After revealing that she has "personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half" of her life, the Grammy winner dished on her self-care routine and clearly her oldest daughter seems to be paying attention.

"I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children," she shared. "And now I'm building a hemp and a honey farm." Giving Bey-hive members everywhere literal pause, she also revealed, "I've even got hives on my roof! And I'm so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me."

Judging by her latest ad, her children are learning a little bit more than just self-care from the superstar mom.

