The Bachelorette Winner Blake Moynes Reveals the One Thing He Regrets

Not quite happily ever after.
The Bachelorette winner Blake Moynes may have found his soulmate in fiancée Katie Thurston but Blake regrets a pretty major part of his proposal. The newly engaged couple exclusively shared during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 11 that they would like to delete a certain aspect of Blake popping the question.
"I can't give you what you came here for, because you deserve a lot more than that," Blake previously told Katie before getting down on one knee. And yes, she thought he was leaving her at the altar after a cryptic statement like that!
She revealed that her heart "dropped" when Blake told her that. "My reaction was very genuine," the marketing manager exclusively revealed this morning.
However, Katie and Blake don't have any plans to tie the knot just yet. "We haven't even talked wedding," Katie continued. "This is truly the first week we're even entering into the real world, so once we figure out some of our priorities first, then wedding talk can happen."
One thing is for certain: expect Bachelor Nation alums to be invited!
"You go through an experience like this, you don't get bothered by it," Blake said of being friends with Katie's exes. "You kind of welcome it. These are people you're going to know for the rest of your life, so involving them in something they're really a part of is something we'll probably do."
But, let's just say runner-up Greg Grippo won't be welcome following his heated confrontation with Katie. Meanwhile, Blake stands by his bride-to-be.
"One thing I love about her is that she handles her things very well," Blake applauded Katie. "She's very decisive and I knew how she felt about watching it back. She felt differently in the moment and then watching it back she had a different view on things. I'm glad she got things off her chest and she spoke her mind and that's one thing I love about her."
