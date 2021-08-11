Here's 50 Cent's Advice to DaBaby Amid Anti-LGBTQ+ Comments & Controversy

From one rapper to another.
50 Cent is sharing the advice he'd give DaBaby following the young star's recent controversy over "hurtful" and offensive anti-LGBT+ comments he made publicly the other week. The "In Da Club" crooner and mogul shared his thoughts exclusively last night on the Aug. 10 episode of E! News' Nightly Pop.
"He is a really talented, special artist. He just transitioned from being in that pool that everyone's in as a rap artist—like they didn't notify him that he's turning into a superstar," 50 Cent explained to the NP co-hosts. "There's nobody that tells you, 'Now you're being held to these standards.' They're the mainstream standards that you can't say things and you can't do these different things. He didn't have a publicist involved and that's why his response took so long. Even his apology, the first apology attempt at it, is what made it worse."
After citing all the major celebrities who spoke out against DaBaby's comments, like Madonna and Elton John, 50 Cent added, "He's only two years into his career. There's no artist development, there's no strong A&R and there's definitely no media training."
Af for whether or not DaBaby's career can recover, he shared, "Yeah, he will. As long as he keeps the consistency with the music, he'll be back. Remember they cancelled Chris Brown like five or six times?"
Morgan Stewart cracked, "We're gonna send this interview to DaBaby, he's gonna learn a lot from it.
DaBaby apologized for his homophobic comments last week, calling his remarks "hurtful and triggering comments."
"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," he shared to Instagram on Aug. 2. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me—knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance—has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That's what I needed and it was received."