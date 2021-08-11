Here's 50 Cent's Advice to DaBaby Amid Anti-LGBTQ+ Comments & Controversy

Watch : 50 Cent Gives Advice to DaBaby

From one rapper to another.

50 Cent is sharing the advice he'd give DaBaby following the young star's recent controversy over "hurtful" and offensive anti-LGBT+ comments he made publicly the other week. The "In Da Club" crooner and mogul shared his thoughts exclusively last night on the Aug. 10 episode of E! News' Nightly Pop.

"He is a really talented, special artist. He just transitioned from being in that pool that everyone's in as a rap artist—like they didn't notify him that he's turning into a superstar," 50 Cent explained to the NP co-hosts. "There's nobody that tells you, 'Now you're being held to these standards.' They're the mainstream standards that you can't say things and you can't do these different things. He didn't have a publicist involved and that's why his response took so long. Even his apology, the first apology attempt at it, is what made it worse."