Travel Influencer Kaitlyn McCaffery in Coma After Scooter Accident in Bali

Travel influencer Kaitlyn McCaffery is in a coma after being hospitalized in Bali

The 27-year-old California native, who has documented her journeys to her 8,000 followers, was found unconscious and bleeding after suffering a moto-scooter accident on her way to her current home in Bali on July 31, according to a GoFundMe page. She has been in a coma for nearly two weeks with a traumatic brain injury.

While the GoFundMe page was created less than a week ago, it has already surpassed its goal with more than $290,000 donated to evacuate Kaitlyn to a hospital in California. "Although Kaitlyn was smart to buy international medical insurance," the page reads, "the insurance company has refused to pay for the cost to evacuate her to California." The estimated cost to have her moved out of the country and back to the United States is $250,000, the page noted.

However, Kaitlyn's family is facing an "impossible decision" after her mom Janine was granted an emergency visa to travel to Indonesia, according to an Aug. 10 update on the page.