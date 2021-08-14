Why Fans Will be "Shocked" By Todd Chrisley’s Botox Routine

He did not wake up like this.
Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley may be the "Botox monster" in eight-year-old granddaughter Chloe's fairytales, but in reality, Todd has a surprising relationship with plastic surgery.
"I think people will be shocked by my Botox regime," the Growing Up Chrisley patriarch exclusively told E! News this week. "I do Botox maybe twice a year. You just happen to catch it on television. But I'm not one that religiously keeps up with it."
In fact, Todd goes against his doctor's orders and does less than what is advised. "I mean, my doctor would tell you, 'Todd, you're supposed to come in once every 90 days for a touch up,' but I never go in for a touch up, even though it would be free," he explained. "I don't go back for the touch up because I have too many things going on."
Between filming two reality shows, plus Todd's "three other projects going online," the opening of wife Julie Chrisley's restaurant and juggling the success of daughter Savannah Chrisley's Sassy makeup brand, Todd admittedly doesn't have time to pamper himself.
"Yes, I probably need to go back for the touch up," he added. "The problem is, I don't have time to go back for the touch up. Listen, I get my haircut at my home, my doctor comes to my house with the Botox, our skincare is done at home because we work literally every day. So if it can't come here and let me be getting something done with the rest of the family is filming for that day and then I jump in the next one, then it's just not going to get done."
Todd's multitasking techniques came in handy while filming during the coronavirus pandemic.
"They made sure that protocols were right in place to make sure that we were safe, that the crew was safe, to follow every mandate," Todd reflected. "There was never a time that we felt like we were not safe. As a matter of fact, we felt like we were in the safest place we could be, because we were in our home, surrounded by people that were constantly being tested. Everyone was wearing masks and we felt safe. I feel like season nine, although we deal with the pandemic, some of the greatest moments come in season nine."
Plus, we get to spot Todd's bi-annual Botox regime!
Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on USA Network.
