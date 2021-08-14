Why Fans Will be "Shocked" By Todd Chrisley’s Botox Routine

Watch : Todd Chrisley Describes Coronavirus Experience

He did not wake up like this.

Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley may be the "Botox monster" in eight-year-old granddaughter Chloe's fairytales, but in reality, Todd has a surprising relationship with plastic surgery.

"I think people will be shocked by my Botox regime," the Growing Up Chrisley patriarch exclusively told E! News this week. "I do Botox maybe twice a year. You just happen to catch it on television. But I'm not one that religiously keeps up with it."

In fact, Todd goes against his doctor's orders and does less than what is advised. "I mean, my doctor would tell you, 'Todd, you're supposed to come in once every 90 days for a touch up,' but I never go in for a touch up, even though it would be free," he explained. "I don't go back for the touch up because I have too many things going on."