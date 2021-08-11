Elsa Pataky Shares Glimpse Inside Family Life With Chris Hemsworth in Birthday Tribute

Watch : Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect

Elsa Pataky's birthday tribute to Chris Hemsworth proves that he'll always be her endgame.



In honor of the Thor actor's 38th birthday, Chris' wife and The Fast and the Furious star, Elsa, took to Instagram to send love to her other half. "Happy birthday to my favorite husband ever," she captioned the Aug. 11 post featuring must-see photos of the two throughout the years. "You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness."



In one cute snap, Chris and Elsa pose for the camera while covered in snow. Meanwhile, in a later photo, the duo can be seen soaking up the sun together. And in another adorable photo, the Avengers star is cuddled up alongside the couple's three children together: India, 9, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, 7.



Clearly, when it comes to social media, Chris and Elsa—who have been married for over 10 years—haven't shied away from professing their love for one another.