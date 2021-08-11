Kylie JennerKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Elsa Pataky Shares Glimpse Inside Family Life With Chris Hemsworth in Birthday Tribute

In a sweet tribute celebrating husband Chris Hemsworth’s 38th birthday, Elsa Pataky shared the cutest photos of two over the years, adding that the actor “means the world” to her.

By Kisha Forde Aug 11, 2021 3:52 PMTags
BirthdaysCouplesChris HemsworthElsa PatakyCelebrities
Watch: Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect

Elsa Pataky's birthday tribute to Chris Hemsworth proves that he'll always be her endgame.
 
In honor of the Thor actor's 38th birthday, Chris' wife and The Fast and the Furious star, Elsa, took to Instagram to send love to her other half. "Happy birthday to my favorite husband ever," she captioned the Aug. 11 post featuring must-see photos of the two throughout the years. "You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness."
 
In one cute snap, Chris and Elsa pose for the camera while covered in snow. Meanwhile, in a later photo, the duo can be seen soaking up the sun together. And in another adorable photo, the Avengers star is cuddled up alongside the couple's three children together: India, 9, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, 7.
 
Clearly, when it comes to social media, Chris and Elsa—who have been married for over 10 years—haven't shied away from professing their love for one another.

photos
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky's Cutest Family Moments

And although a love like this makes you think there was an instant ‘aha moment' when the two first laid eyes on each other, Chris revealed to ELLE in 2015 that things between the two were super smooth from the get-go.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Says Saint Is More Her "Twin" Than Kanye's

2

Presley Gerber Appears to Have Removed His "Misunderstood" Face Tattoo

3

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Reveal How Many Times They've Had Sex

"There was no lightbulb moment," Chris told the outlet of their romance. "From the first time we met, we just made sense. She's fun. She's outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try and keep up with."
 
And since the two continue to gush over each other, we'll be looking forward for more tributes to come. Perhaps Elsa summed up their relationship best, as she once put it, "Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite!" 

Trending Stories

1

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Reveal How Many Times They've Had Sex

2

Kim Kardashian Says Saint Is More Her "Twin" Than Kanye's

3

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson's Son Chet Faces Backlash for Vaccine Comments

4

All the Secrets on How MTV's The Challenge Is Really Cast

5

Elsa Pataky Shares Glimpse Into Family Life With Chris Hemsworth

Latest News

All the Secrets on How MTV's The Challenge Is Really Cast

Exclusive

Tour Inside MDLNY's Jaw-Dropping $30 Million NYC Penthouse

2021 MTV Video Music Awards: See the Complete List of Nominees

Elsa Pataky Shares Glimpse Into Family Life With Chris Hemsworth

The Bachelor Australia Star Reflects on Surviving a Cult

David Schwimmer Sets Record Straight on Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumor

Exclusive

See Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Deal With an Unwanted Guest