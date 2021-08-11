David Schwimmer Sets the Record Straight on Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumor

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Vocal Habit Has Fans Shook!

We know Ross and Rachel ended up together, but what about David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston?

Less than three months after the highly anticipated Friends reunion aired—and included the revelation that Schwimmer and Aniston had a crush on each other—a new report has emerged claiming all that reminiscing "stirred up feelings" for the former co-stars. Citing a source, Closer reported they have since been "spending time" at the actress' house in Los Angeles.

However, it just isn't so, according to Schwimmer. The actor's rep denied the rumors, telling Elle UK the story is "false." E! News has reached out to the stars' reps for comment.

The rumor swiftly spread online, sending fans into a frenzy wondering whether or not it was true. "Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are meant to be dating," one tweet read, "and I sincerely hope every word of this 'source' is true."