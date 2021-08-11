Malaysian Singer Siti Sarah Raissuddin Dies of Coronavirus Days After Giving Birth

The music community has lost a star.

Malaysian singer Siti Sarah Raissuddin died at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia's Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz on Monday, Aug. 9 following her battle with COVID-19, according to local newspaper New Straits Times. Her passing, the outlet reported, comes just days after she gave birth to her fourth child.

Per New Straits Times, her husband, comedian Shuib Sepahtu, revealed in a news report that he and his three older children Uwais Alqarni, 10, Dzahira Talita Zahra, 8, and Ariq Matin, 6 were able to video call with Siti Sarah before her death.

"With the help of the nurses and doctor, I was able to make the video call and that was the last time my kids and I would lay our eyes on her while she was still alive," he said in the report. "At the time, I saw tears streaming down her cheeks, as if she understood what we were saying to her. I was at the hospital later after the kids had gone to sleep and completed a Yassin recital, as well as prayers for her last night. However, I was not permitted to see her. I then returned home."