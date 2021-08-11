Kylie JennerKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Dramatic Head Tattoo as He Shaves His Hair Off

Machine Gun Kelly showed off a very different look on Aug. 10 when he posted a social media photo of himself with a stunning head tattoo in place of his hair.

By Ryan Gajewski Aug 11, 2021 7:42 AMTags
HairCelebritiesTransformationMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Reach Full Circle Moment

If you were to say Machine Gun Kelly needs to get his hair under control, that would be a bald-faced lie. 

The 31-year-old rapper posted a photo to social media on Tuesday, Aug. 10 revealing he had recently shaved off all his signature blonde locks. This is quite the identity shift, given that his Instagram bio simply reads, "the Blonde Don." 

This pic showed off a prominent tattoo on the top of his head, which can be seen in the screenshot below. 

His social media post was part of an effort to promote his music video for the first single from his upcoming album, Born With Horns. The video, directed by Cole Bennett, drops Wednesday, Aug. 11, and MGK captioned his post, "i shaved my head for this @_ColeBennett_ 'papercuts' tomorrow 9pm."

That said, his fans appeared to be skeptical that the hairstyle change is real, with one fan writing, "don't lie we know it's a bald cap."

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

On Aug. 9, Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram to post a video of himself and frequent collaborator Travis Barker showing off matching "Born With Horns" tattoos on their forearms. "'born with horns' the album," MGK captioned it at the time. "we're back for round two…"

Twitter

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Says Saint Is More Her "Twin" Than Kanye's

2

MAFS' Jamie Otis Says She's "Fighting" for Her Marriage

3

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Dramatic Head Tattoo as He Shaves Hair Off

Lately, the star appears to be more focused on his current music projects than his recently released film work. He met girlfriend Megan Fox on the set of Midnight In the Switchgrass, which hit theaters last month, but prior to the release, MGK made it clear he wasn't proud of the movie

"if i don't talk or tweet about a movie i'm barely in it's because it's [trash can emoji]," the "Bloody Valentine" vocalist tweeted on July 23. 

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Says Saint Is More Her "Twin" Than Kanye's

2

Author Michael Lewis Says Cause of Daughter's Crash Remains Unknown

3

MAFS' Jamie Otis Says She's "Fighting" for Her Marriage

4

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson's Son Chet Faces Backlash for Vaccine Comments

5

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Dramatic Head Tattoo as He Shaves Hair Off

Latest News

This Insulated Can Cooler Has 53,800 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Dramatic Head Tattoo as He Shaves Hair Off

Chrissy Teigen Fires Back at Claims She Deletes Negative Comments

Bachelorette's Justin Shares Why Blake's Journey Felt "Weird"

MAFS' Jamie Otis Says She's "Fighting" for Her Marriage

Presley Gerber Appears to Have Removed His "Misunderstood" Face Tattoo

Make It Nice With This Real Housewives of New York Gift Guide