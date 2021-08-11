Kylie JennerKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Issa Rae's New Reality Show Promises to Be Insecure's Successor

Watch the first trailer for Executive Producer Issa Rae's HBO Max unscripted series, Sweet Life: Los Angeles.

While we're not quite ready to give Insecure a bittersweet goodbye, we are prepared to tune in to Issa Rae's newest project.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, HBO Max released the first trailer for their upcoming unscripted series, Sweet Life: Los Angeles. The docu-series, which premieres Aug. 19, follows a South Los Angeles-based friend group as they navigate life and success in their mid-20s.

Executive produced by Rae, Sweet Life: Los Angeles "gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one's dreams," per the streaming site. The charismatic and entrepreneurial cast includes Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jerrold Smith II, Jordan Bentley, P'Jae Compton and Tylynn Burns.

Their jobs range from everything to music manager to budding fashion designer to marketing specialist. And it seems that success is crucial for this friend group.

Of course, with this ambition comes the likelihood of drama. Case in point: One friend is seen snapping, "I'm more successful than you because I work harder than you."

The intrigue doesn't stop there, as a voiceover further warns, "If somebody's getting out of line, you'll be put back into line."

Of course, it's not all fighting and face-offs as plenty of love and friendship is celebrated too. "This is just a taste of what we can achieve," one person notes as the group cheers with champagne.

Still, the above drama is reminiscent of a situation featured in Rae's successful scripted series for HBO. Last season on Insecure, Issa Dee (Rae) and best friend Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji) fell out thanks to a change in their dynamic. Where Issa had begun to put her career first, Molly refused to jeopardize her relationship in the name of helping out a friend.

Although Insecure—which is coming to an end after its fifth season—is a scripted show, we have a feeling that reality series Sweet Life: Los Angeles will be the perfect successor. 

Jessica Perez/HBO Max

See what's to come by watching the first trailer for Sweet Life: Los Angeles above.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles premieres August 19 on HBO Max.

