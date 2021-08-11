Go Inside Kylie Jenner’s 24th Birthday Celebration—Complete With a Private Painting Class

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 24th birthday with a 24-karat party.

The cosmetics mogul rang in her special day with a new metallic makeup collection and a bohemian at-home get together with her closest friends and family, including mom Kris Jenner.

Of course, her party wasn't complete without a breakfast buffet packed with her favorite treats: cinnamon rolls, avocado toast, glazed doughnuts, sugar-dusted pancakes, scrambled eggs and more goodies.

On Instagram, she showed off the numerous oversized bouquets that she was "blessed" to receive. Friends filled her house with overflowing towers of roses, sunflowers and calla lilies.

To keep guests (including pals Victoria Villarroel, Carter Gregory and Yris Palmer) entertained, Kylie hosted a paint class with artist Timree Gold, who said it was "so fun painting & celebrating" with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

She had paint stations set up for her guests with a wooden easel and giant white canvas at each spot. Attendees learned to paint a coastal beach scene reminiscent of Positano, Italy, with bright sailboats and umbrellas on the shore.