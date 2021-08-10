TikTok Star John Kelly Dead at 45; Son Tex Mourns His “Hero” After “Surprise” Death

Watch : Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of 2020

Tex Kelly is grieving the loss of his father, John Kelly.

Tex, who created TikTok videos with his dad John at the handle @TexAndJohn, which had 2.7 million followers, shared with his fans on Monday, Aug. 9 that his dad had unexpectedly passed away at age 45. He expressed his grief on both the video-sharing app and Instagram.

"You'll always be my hero dad," Tex captioned his Instagram post. "I love and miss you so much. I know you're in a better place now, looking over us all. You were an amazing father, son, brother and friend to many."

He recalled first meeting John, who is not his biological father, as a 4-year-old, and asking if he was his dad: "You didn't know what to say but soon enough you became that man in mine and my brother's lives," the TikToker expressed. "I remember the first time I called you dad, I was so scared, your face was so shocked and happy."