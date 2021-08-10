Teen Mom's Briana Dejesus Responds to Kailyn Lowry's "Meritless" Defamation Lawsuit

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Briana Dejesus is fighting back in court.

Nearly one month after Kailyn Lowry filed a defamation lawsuit against her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Dejesus is speaking out in defense of herself. In new court documents obtained by E! News on Aug. 10, Dejesus and her legal team filed an Anti-SLAPP motion and argued Lowry's complaint should be dismissed with prejudice in its entirety.

"It is meritless and directed exclusively at protected speech on a matter of public concern brought for the purpose of harassing and trying to silence a critic, rather than to vindicate any of Lowry's rights," Dejesus' attorney Marc J. Randazza stated in court documents.

In a separate statement, Dejesus (who also goes by Briana Soto) said her co-worker's lawsuit "was not a good use of the court system."

"I look forward to the judge seeing it for what it is, and ending this as quickly as the judge can," she said in a statement to Celebuzz! "My family emigrated to this great country because we were seeking freedom. The greatest freedom we have is the First Amendment. If someone wants to sue me for exercising my First Amendment rights, they are not only coming after me, but after the generations of freedom-seeking people who have made this the greatest country in the world. None of us will accept this without a fight."