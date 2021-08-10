Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Son Chet Hanks Faces Backlash for COVID-19 Vaccine Comments

Watch : Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Officially Become Greek Citizens

Chet Hanks, who previously got dragged for predicting a "white boy summer," has now revealed his anti-vax stance.

The 31-year-old son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (who were among the first celebrities to publicly share their COVID-19 diagnosis last year) had his half a million Instagram followers doing a double take after sharing his controversial thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Aug. 9, Chet posted a video on social media that at first seemed like an endorsement of the shot.

"I've been kind of on the fence about this for a while, that's why I never spoke on it," he said from inside his car. "But with the amount of people that I know recently that have gotten COVID, and with the numbers rising, I think it's important for me to say like, I got the vaccine, I think everybody should."

The Shameless actor added, "It's really important that we all do this as citizens, as Americans. We have to look out for each other and get this s--t under control."