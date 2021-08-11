Why Todd Chrisley Hasn't Reached Out to Daughter Lindsie About Her Divorce

Todd Chrisley Knows Best about giving estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley space.
The Chrisley Knows Best star exclusively confirmed to E! News that he has not spoken to Lindsie following the July 27 news of her divorce from Will Campbell.
"I'm not reaching out and I'm not commenting on the divorce," Todd explained this week ahead of Thursday's CKB season nine premiere. "I spoke about what I woke up to one morning. I talked about it on [podcast] Chrisley Confessions and I made a commitment that I was not going to talk about that anymore."
Todd continued, "It's not my business, I was not a party to it, I don't know what happened, so anything that I would say, I would be hypothetically speaking and based on all of the lies that have been told to the press when it comes to mine and Lindsie's relationship, or the lack thereof, I just have made the decision to refrain from commenting on it."
Lindsie distanced herself from the USA Network reality series and her family after first filing for divorce from Will in 2016. The couple later reconciled.
During the July 28 Chrisley Confessions episode, Todd noted that he wishes the "very best" for Lindsie during this "sad" time, despite their communication being limited to "some kind of tabloid story or what have you."
Now, as Chrisley Knows Best returns for its ninth season, Todd reflected on how the show has changed his family.
"We came into television as a family who loves, who respects each other," he explained. "We don't really look outside of our four walls for validation from anyone else. But when you go on television, you're kind of seduced into seeking the approval and validation of others, and I'm grateful that we didn't fall into that. I guess I'm grateful that God has allowed us for the most part to stay true to our core value system."
Julie echoed Todd, "I think we have learned that we have been blessed beyond measure. It just seems invaluable to me, so we are super excited for the season nine premiere, and 25 years of marriage. I think we're learning that it's a work in progress as well."
Additionally, he still sees parts of Lindsie in eight-year-old granddaughter Chloe, whose father is Todd's son Kyle Chrisley. Todd was granted full custody of Chloe in 2016.
"She's not your typical eight-year-old," Todd gushed. "Her personality is just like bursting at every seam, and I look at her and I just said to a friend of mine the other day, I watch her sometimes and I see so much of her dad in her and then she holds her mouth a certain way and certain facial features and she looks just like Lindsie, but her personality is all Chrisley. And I just smile at that because I know this is the next generation that's going to carry it forward."
And, of course, Todd is raising Chloe the Chrisley way: "We've been very, very blessed with all of the things that God has brought us," he summed up. "I live by every day teaching our children to walk in faith, not fear, and I believe that what God brings us to, He brings us through. We're in a very good place."
The longtime couple also sounded off on moving in with the beloved Nanny Faye after selling their house.
"The Nashville real estate market is one of the hottest, if not the hottest, in the country right now. We received a very, very good offer on our property but it required a quick closing," Todd explained. "For me to move back in with my mother was probably harder for me than it was for Julie, because my mother is Julie's best friend, so it's been an adjustment but we have acquired another property now that we are working on. We survived it."
Julie added, "I absolutely love Nanny Faye, I see her every day, I work with her every day, I see her every day. So having to move in with her, no, it wasn't this horrible thing for me. I was glad to be able that we had somewhere that we could still be together. It really wasn't bad at all."
Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. on USA Network.
(E! and USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)