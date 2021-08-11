Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why She's Giving Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles a Second Chance

Savannah Chrisley is officially off the market...and back with her ex.
The Growing Up Chrisley star exclusively told E! News on Aug. 9 that she is giving ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles another shot. "Nic is still in my life," Savannah confirmed. "We're still trying to figure things out."
Yet, don't expect Savannah to share any more than that just yet. "We just decided to keep things off of social media, keep things a little more private, because when the world gets involved, I kind of put my life out there for everyone to see and have an opinion about, and I've kind of come to a place in life to where I've decided to keep my relationships to myself because I feel like I deserve a little bit of privacy when it comes to that," she added. "We're kind of just taking it day by day."
The Chrisley Knows Best alum previously postponed her wedding to the former hockey player as their relationship cooled off, before officially calling it quits in Sept. 2020 after three years together.
The exes have since remained friends, with Nic even voicing his support on Instagram for Savannah's budding real estate career.
Savannah famously channeled her break-up into new cosmetics line, Sassy by Savannah Chrisley.
"It's been so successful, it's definitely been a dream come true," Savannah gushed. "We actually have a collection launching called The Break-Up collection which was inspired obviously by my personal life. I kind of took the hardship that I was going through and I was like, you know what? I'm going to be the Taylor Swift of makeup, and I'm excited for that collection to launch because just the names of the eyeshadow colors and the lip kits are words that you would think of going through a break-up."
Some of the phrases Savannah associates with her split? "Me, Myself & I," "Onto the Next" and "Rebound."
Plus, expect a little shade with these eyeshadows.
"I think for me it was just such a fun outlet to deal with what I was going through, and it allowed me to create great products while also making it extremely relatable," Savannah continued. "One of the names is Blocked, which is obviously something we all tend to do. When we go through a break up, we immediately block the person, so I think each shade has a story which will be so fun to tell when that collection launches."
Season three of Growing Up Chrisley also promises to be the "best" because of Savannah's "vulnerable moments" shared onscreen after moving back to her hometown of Nashville.
"I think season two, Chase [Chrisley] and I had fun but we were both growing in such different directions, and then I think season three is us growing back together which was a really fun experience," Savannah added. "I'm kind of a creature of habit. As much as I love L.A., I love Nashville and just kind of being in my comfort zone. It was a good season being here."
Growing Up Chrisley season three premieres Thursday, Aug. 12 at 9:30 p.m. on the USA Network. Binge past seasons on Peacock.
(E!, USA Network and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)