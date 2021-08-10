Blake Moynes Reveals How He Really Felt About Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo's Hostile Exchange

Watch : "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston Tells Which Guy Stood Out Night One

Katie Thurston's new fiancé is sharing his true thoughts about her tiff with Bachelorette contestant Greg Grippo, whom she accused of "gaslighting" her last week.

On the Aug. 2 episode, fans saw their relationship deteriorate when Greg claimed Katie was too focused on "the journey" of the show instead of their connection. He also seemed frustrated that she had vowed not to say "I love you" to her guys until there was only one left. Ultimately, Greg left the ABC dating show, in spite of Katie's pleads for him to stay.

During the season finale on Aug. 9, she reunited with Greg for the first time but refused to even hug him, saying, "I don't think you know what love is because that was a time where I needed you the most and you ran away."

Things got icy as she told him, "The problem is if you're acting with me... I really don't know if I actually know who Greg is." He said he wanted something "real," assuring her "I'm no Meryl Streep." Greg eventually apologized: "I'm sorry for the way things ended between us. It was a tough environment to be in."