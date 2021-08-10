Austin Butler and Lily-Rose Depp Spotted Sharing Steamy Makeout Session in London

Watch : Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp Rekindling Their Romance?

Making out on boats is so yesterday. For Lily-Rose Depp, it's all about snogging on the streets of London.

Over the weekend, paparazzi spotted the 22-year-old actress and Austin Butler as they joined a friend for a meal in London. Though the outing was seemingly friendly at first with their male acquaintance coming along, the duo ditched their pal for a post-dinner stroll along the water, where they shared a kiss or two.

For the romantic occasion, Lily-Rose wore a pair of jeans, black jacket and a pair of peep-toe heels, which she expertly accessorized with a white handbag.

As usual, the 29-year-old Carrie Diaries star looked sleek as ever in a bomber jacket and light-wash jeans with a pair of boots. The actor's hair is back to his natural blond after dyeing it black for his starring role in an untitled Elvis Presley project.