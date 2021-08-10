Austin Butler and Lily-Rose Depp Spotted Sharing Steamy Makeout Session in London

Making out on boats is so yesterday. For Lily-Rose Depp, it's all about snogging on the streets of London.
Over the weekend, paparazzi spotted the 22-year-old actress and Austin Butler as they joined a friend for a meal in London. Though the outing was seemingly friendly at first with their male acquaintance coming along, the duo ditched their pal for a post-dinner stroll along the water, where they shared a kiss or two.
For the romantic occasion, Lily-Rose wore a pair of jeans, black jacket and a pair of peep-toe heels, which she expertly accessorized with a white handbag.
As usual, the 29-year-old Carrie Diaries star looked sleek as ever in a bomber jacket and light-wash jeans with a pair of boots. The actor's hair is back to his natural blond after dyeing it black for his starring role in an untitled Elvis Presley project.
According to IMDb, Austin is in England to film the drama miniseries Masters of the Air, in which he stars alongside Callum Turner and Rafferty Law. Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks are executive producing the Apple TV+ show.
As for Lily-Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis often splits her time between London, Paris and New York City. Little else is known about her private life, and she'd like to keep it that way.
The young actress told Drew Barrymore that her famous upbringing taught her that not everyone needs to know her business.
"The value of privacy is something that's been instilled in me from an early age," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in April. "Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was—I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And that's something that I've carried on into my own career and that's really important to me."
She added, "It's just about balancing that with also wanting to, you know, keep other things private and enjoy other parts of life."
That's probably why fans are still wondering what's going on between Lily-Rose and her The King co-star Timothée Chalamet. The starlets first started dating in 2018 and were spotted kissing on a boat in Europe the following year, but the romance seemingly fizzled out by 2020.
However, fans of the duo got their hopes up when Timothée and Lily-Rose were later spotted together in New York City. On April 7, photographers told E! News that the exes got into a car together, and social media users reported their own sightings across the city.
In light of the actress' makeout sesh with Vanessa Hudgens' ex, it seems their hangout was little more than a friendly reunion.
E! News reached out to Lily-Rose's and Austin's reps for comment, but did not hear back.