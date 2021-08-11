How J Balvin's Electrifying Stage Persona Differs From His Personal Life

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
J Balvin isn't your average music superstar.
Not only is the Colombian artist gearing up to release his sixth studio album, but he's booked and busy with performances scheduled for Baja Beach Festival, Neon Las Vegas, Governors Ball Music Festival, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina and Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival.
But despite being a global music sensation, there's more to J Balvin than you see on stage.
Because when you peel back the curtain and take a closer look at the 36-year-old singer—whose real name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvín—he's more in-tune (no pun intended!) with the person behind the mic.
Take, for example, his new collaboration with Miller Lite. Instead of creating a typical machismo campaign that plays into vapid clichés about drinking beer, the "Tu Veneno" artist is taking a more refreshing approach by emphasizing the importance of spending time with your loved ones, while also giving back to the community.
After all, it's something he practices in his day-to-day life.
"I just wanted people to really get to know the human side," J Balvin exclusively tells E! News about his partnership. "It's showing a little bit of my vibe when I'm not working and not out on the stage."
And while the Colores singer portrays a lavish lifestyle on social media, he's a lot more low-key than you'd think. Case in point? "I love to barbecue with my friends," he says.
However, don't expect his pals to treat him like a celebrity. J Balvin admits that they're refreshingly honest with him, something he wholeheartedly appreciates.
"My closest friends, they keep it real with me," he reveals. "They're not just cheerleaders. They see José, and that's what I love. They can tell me whatever they want, what they feel, what they see and it's always going to be welcomed—whether I like it or not. They're true friends, family."
In those moments when J Balvin isn't able to get a fresh perspective from his friends, he turns to meditation.
The Latin Grammy winner, who has been open about his mental health struggles, explains that the practice helps to "adjust your day with a better attitude" and allows him "different ways to approach a problem when it comes."
And before J Balvin sets the stage ablaze with a larger-than-life performance, he "always meditates."
"I try to meditate at least twice a day," he shares. "Every time before a show, I meditate and then I'm ready to run the stage."
His pre-show ritual also includes a pep talk with his crew since it's a way for him to shake off the nerves and get in the right mindset.
"You have those butterflies in your chest, but it's once you step on the stage, it's gone," he describes. "I always talk with my people—we talk with God, the universe, whatever you wanna call it. And we just go and kill it in the show."
Of course, it doesn't hurt that J Balvin is known for bringing out epic guests during his performances such as Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and many others.
"Every artist has a special superpower," he explains about sharing the stage with music greats. "One of the moments that I'll never forget is when Justin Bieber came to my show in L.A. or when I was with Beyoncé at Coachella. You know, we made statements."
Along with his swoon-worthy sets, the "Otra Noche Sin Ti" artist always dresses to impress with electrifying outfits that bring his show to life. But J Balvin notes that it's more important for you to wear the clothes and to not let the clothes wear you.
"You just have to be you. It's all about attitude," he points out, explaining, "Because if we are what we have, then the day we don't have, we are nothing—and that doesn't make any sense. So you just got to be confident and have good energy."
Get a taste of J Balvin's unique style with his limited-edition Miller Lite cans, which feature a vibrant neon and lightning bolt design. His partnership will include future merch releases as well as surprise experiences with his biggest supporters.