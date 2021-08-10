New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Andrew Cuomo is stepping down from his position of power.
On Tuesday, August 10, the New York governor announced he will be resigning amid sexual harassment allegations. In recent weeks, many political figures including President Joe Biden called for the governor to step down.
"I think that given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government," Cuomo said in a press conference. "And therefore, that is what I'll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you."
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will serve the rest of his term. She will also become the state's first female governor.
"It is a matter of life and death. Government operations and wasting energy on distraction is the last thing government should be," Cuomo said in his announcement. "I cannot be the cause. New York tough means New York loving. And I love New York and I love you. Everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love and I would never want to be unhelpful in any way."
According to NBC News, the New York attorney general's office issued a report on Aug. 3 that alleged Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.
Investigators reported that 11 women made varying accusations against the governor, with one calling his work environment "extremely toxic." He also allegedly engaged in "a pattern of inappropriate conduct" with an executive assistant.
In a previous video statement, Cuomo denied the allegations saying, "I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances." He reiterated his innocent during today's press conference when speaking to his three daughters.
"I want them to know from the bottom of my heart that I never did and I never would intentionally disrespect a woman, treat any woman differently than I would want them treated and that is the God's honest truth," he said. "Your dad made mistakes. And he apologized, and he learned from it and that's what life is all about."
In the wake of the New York attorney general's office report, NBC News reported that the state assembly had begun to organize impeachment proceedings. With Cuomo's decision to resign, he will leave office within 14 days.
The third-term governor was widely praised for his early handling of the coronavirus pandemic in New York. In fact, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded its International Emmy Founders Award to Cuomo for his daily coronavirus briefings.He also wrote a book titled American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
However, the New York leader faced criticism over a state requirement that forced nursing homes to take back residents who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 once they had recovered. Critics including Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean claimed the policy had increased the number of virus-related deaths among nursing home residents.
According to the New York Times, Cuomo and his aids dismissed the outcry as politically motivated. In July, the State Health Department released a report that found the policy was not responsible for an increase.