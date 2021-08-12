Chase Chrisley Gives a Shocking Update on Relationship With Emmy Medders

Watch : Todd Chrisley Describes Coronavirus Experience

Not walking down the aisle anytime soon.

Growing Up Chrisley star Chase Chrisley has exclusively revealed his relationship status ahead of the season three premiere. While Chase is talking marriage with girlfriend Emmy Medders in the cute teaser trailer, it turns out that they just weren't meant to be.

"I will say that I have definitely pumped the brakes on the proposal, that's for sure," Chase exclusively told E! News on Aug. 8. "That's nowhere in sight."

Even though Chase's mom Julie Chrisley warned he is "not ready" to get married, Chase purchased an engagement ring for Emmy. However, don't count on Chase using that ring anytime soon—in fact, he returned it.

"No, I don't [still have it]," Chase continued. "Emmy and I are actually not even dating anymore." Sister Savannah Chrisley added that "relationships come and go" in 2021, especially due to the pandemic.

So, what happened to the happy couple?