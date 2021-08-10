Pink Playfully Trolls Daughter Willow After Competing in Family Olympics at Home

Watch : Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs

Pink's family portrait gets cuter by the second.



The 41-year-old singer created her own family-friendly version of the Tokyo Olympics at home, alongside playful competitor, Willow, 10. The mom of two shared the pics of the duo—striking a proud pose in the pool in matching swimsuits—to Instagram on Aug. 9. However, the "All I Know So Far" vocalist couldn't help but playfully tease her little one about coming in second to Mom.

"Had some Family Olympics at home today and even made some sushi in honor of Tokyo!" Pink—who also has a 4-year-old son, Jameson, with husband Carey Hart—captioned the post. She then playfully revealed the "results" of their at-home victories with the hashtags: "#yum #mamawongold #betterluckinfouryearswills."



Mother and daughter both clenched their medals prizes between their teeth, just like Olympians to, and looked pleased as punch with their results.

The singer's latest post—which deserves a gold medal for cuteness—is more proof that Pink and motocrosser Hart's kids inherited their daring parents' genes.