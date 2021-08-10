2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSMeghan MarkleKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

This Adorable Video of Hoda Kotb's Daughters Celebrating Her Birthday Will Warm Your Heart

Hoda Kotb turned 57 years old on Aug. 9 and celebrated her birthday with her family, including her daughters Haley Joy, 4, and Hope Catherine, 2.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 10, 2021 2:23 PMTags
BirthdaysCeleb KidsCelebritiesHoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb was surrounded by loved ones on her special day.

The Today anchor turned 57 years old on Aug. 9 and marked the milestone with a family get-together. Hoda posted an Instagram video of her mom Sami, sister Hala, fiancé Joel Schiffman and their two daughters Haley Joy, 4, and Hope Catherine, 2, gathered around the table at their home for some birthday cake.

And while it was Hoda's big day, it was her kids who sweetly stole the show. For the occasion, Haley and Hope wore adorable matching rainbow outfits and helped their mom blow out the candles after everyone sang "Happy Birthday."

Hoda also kicked off the celebrations a little early this week with another family gathering. On Aug. 8, the morning show star shared a snapshot of herself sitting on the couch with her loved ones. In addition to Sami, Hala, Joel, Haley and Hope, Hoda was joined by her brother Adel and her nieces Hannah and Ella. She captioned the Instagram picture, "My kinda birthday."

photos
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman: Romance Rewind

Hoda also received some treats from her friends and colleagues, including Milk Bar desserts from Savannah Guthrie and cupcakes from Kathie Lee Gifford.

Trending Stories

1

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Reveal How Many Times They've Had Sex

2

Kim Kardashian Says Saint Is More Her "Twin" Than Kanye's

3

Why Sophia Bush Is Not Allowed" to Talk About Ex Chad Michael Murray

All in all, it seems like 57 is off to a great start. "Goodbye Aug 9...," Hoda wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her with Joel. "Loved our ride around the sun."

To see more of Hoda's family photos, scroll on.

Instagram
Birthday Celebrations

Joined by her siblings Hala and Adel, nieces Hannah and Ella, mom Sami, daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine and fiancé Joel Schiffman, Hoda Kotb described the celebration as "my kinda birthday."

I <3 NY

Hoda enjoys a day with her daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine around New York City together.

Queens of Halloween

Another Halloween in the books! Hoda and her first daughter spend their another Halloween together as their Sesame Street alter egos.

Family Forever

The Today show momma spends time with her own mom (and Haley's grandma!) in this cute group shot on Halloween 2019.

Party Time

The host shared this pic of her and her little one at a Sesame Street party in Oct. 2019.

Suns Out, Funs Out

The daytime talk show host spends a day splashing around the beach in Aug. 2019.

Gift for Mama

Haley Joy looks cute as a button celebrating her mom's 55th birthday this past August.

Instagram
Sweet Sister

"Look who is feeding Hope!" Kotb wrote on her Instagram in May 2019, showing off Haley feeding her newborn Hope.

Instagram
Friends for Life

Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda's close friend and long-time former co-host at Today, met Hope in early May and they were all smiles all day.

Instagram
A Full House

In April, the 55-year-old host shared a photo of her full family for the first time on Instagram writing, "This is us xo."

Instagram
Welcome Hope Catherine!

It's a girl! Hoda introduced Hope to the world after surprising her Today show family on-air revealing that she had secretly adopted her second child.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

On Valentine's Day, the TV host celebrated Haley's second birthday and shared on Instagram how she felt saying, "So much love today."

Instagram
Ho Ho Home

The beaming TV personality spent Christmas with her mother, sister and daughter.

Instagram
Queen Bees

Haley celebrated her second Halloween by twinning with her mom in matching bee costumes.

Instagram
Apple of Her Eye

In August of 2018, the mother-daughter duo spent an autumn day together picking apples.

Instagram
Splashing Around

"I can't believe I get to do this .. #grateful" she wrote on her 54th birthday.

Instagram
Proud Mama

On Mother's Day, Today co-anchor Hoda posed with her one-year-old cutie, Haley, as she sported a cute tee with the word "mama."

Instagram
Mother's Day Duo

"Pre dawn photo shoots in bed are a blast," gushed the happy mom in a cute Insta selfie early on Mother's Day.

Instagram
Sixtieth Surprise

On March 2018, the Oklahoma-native celebrated partner Joel Schiffman's 60th birthday with their baby girl and a homemade cake.

Instagram
Post-Olympic Bliss

"Home!!!!!" announced the TV host on Instagram after spending two weeks covering the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Instagram
Pre-Olympics Shenanigans

The day before arriving in Pyeongchang for the 2018 Winter Olympics, the TV personality had some fun with her little sweetheart and her USA beanie.

Instagram
Football's Cutest Fan

Gooo Saints! Hoda and her little sport's fan cheered on the New Orleans Saints in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 14.

Instagram
Christmas Stripe Stars

"Santa we are ready!!!" the journalist wrote on this Christmas selfie with her mom, her partner and her little angel.

Instagram
Turkey Time

On November 23, Hoda posed with her partner and her baby girl for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Instagram
Hoppy Halloween!

For her first Halloween, Haley wore an adorable bunny costume as she enjoyed trick-or-treating in a stroller driven by her mom and her mom's long-term boyfriend.

Instagram
Lil Pumpkin

On October 26, Hoda dressed Haley in a jack-o-lantern costume writing on Instagram, "I couldn't wait !!"

Instagram
Selfie Stick Pic

During a Labor Day weekend beach trip, Hoda snapped a selfie with six-month-old Haley and the rest of the family, including her mom (left), sister (top right) and brother (right).

Instagram
Bundle of Joy

The Today co-anchor was overjoyed to spend Labor Day weekend with her bundle of joy.

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Today Show Debut

The three-month-old surprised her mama on on the Today Show for Mother's Day weekend in 2017, marking her debut television appearance.

Instagram
Baby Carrier Cutie

"Just because," the new mom captioned this cute photo.

photos
View More Photos From Hoda Kotb's Sweetest Moments With Her Kids

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Trending Stories

1

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Reveal How Many Times They've Had Sex

2

Kim Kardashian Says Saint Is More Her "Twin" Than Kanye's

3

Why Sophia Bush Is Not Allowed" to Talk About Ex Chad Michael Murray

4

Simone Biles Debuts New Hair Makeover After the Tokyo Olympics End

5

LeBron James' 6-Year-Old Daughter Transforms Int a Real-Life Princess

Latest News

See Pink Playfully Troll Daughter After Competing in Family Olympics

Why Sophia Bush Is Not Allowed" to Talk About Ex Chad Michael Murray

All the Fashion Details from The Bachelorette Season 17 Finale

15 Super Cute Ways to Spoil Your Dog

Beyoncé Reveals “Most Satisfying” Moment as a Mom in Rare Interview

This Video of Hoda Kotb’s Daughters Celebrating Her B-Day Is Too Cute

Send It in Style With Loverboy's Terez Activewear Collection