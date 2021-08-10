Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Is Engaged: Get a Status Update on Bachelor Nation Couples

2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSMeghan MarkleKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Following the Aug. 9 finale of season 17 of The Bachelorette, get caught up on where the other Bachelor Nation couples stand.

Katie Thurston has handed out her final rose.

Monday, Aug. 9 marked the finale for season 17 of The Bachelorette and, in typical Bachelor Nation fashion, there was plenty of drama to enjoy. Nonetheless, this season's leading lady Katie still got her happy ending thanks to a proposal by Blake Moynes.

"The night that you said that you loved me changed my life forever," Katie gushed before handing off the last boutonnière. "Because I knew in that moment, I wanted to love you for the rest of my life. You and only you. You have made me the happiest woman alive."

However, as Bachelor Nation knows all too well, not all Bachelor/ette pairings are meant to last. In fact, once Bachelorette success story J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert called it quits in October 2020. And their love story came to an official end in July when J.P. filed for divorce from Ashley.

Still, some couples have weathered through the storm and stuck it out. Case in point: First-ever Bachelorette Trista Sutter is still married to her final rose recipient, Ryan Sutter

For a status update on all your favorite Bachelor Nation couples, scroll through the images below!

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes

Status: Engaged

On The Bachelorette's season 17 finale, Katie Thurston got engaged to Blake Moynes. The pair first declared their love for one another during their overnight date, which involved a paintball excursion, a cowboy tub and a conversation under the stars.

At one point, we thought Blake was going to break up with Katie, as he said he couldn't give her what she came here for. Thankfully, he didn't, as he added, "Because you deserve a lot more than that. You deserve the world, and I'm excited to support you and be there for you every day moving forward."

Of course, she said, "Yes!"

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark

Status: Engaged

After stepping in to complete Clare Crawley's season of The BacheloretteTayshia Adams met and fell in love with Zac Clark. And while the pair is still very much together, the former Bachelorette lead-turned-co-host revealed that her relationship has had some ups and downs.

"It's hard to be in a new relationship and then kind of go away for a couple of weeks, you know what I mean? And this is me being real and honest," she said on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast in August 2021.

She continued, "I think after that, it was kinda like we need to remember why we were with each other. And I think that that's absolutely normal."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Alo Yoga
Clare Crawley & Dale Moss

Status: Engaged, again

Clare Crawley fell head over heels for Dale Moss during season 16 of The Bachelorette. In fact, the contestant dropped to one knee and proposed by the fourth episode. The surprises didn't stop there as, weeks after Clare's replacement Tayshia Adams nabbed an engagement of her own, Dale took to social media and revealed their love story was already over.

The pair sparked reconciliation rumors a month later when they were spotted together. Fast forward to July 2021, after several reunion, Clare and Dale were fully back together—ring and all.

 

Kelley Flanagan/Instagram
Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan

Status: Split

After his brief engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss and then subsequent split from runner-up Madison Prewett, fans were hopeful that the third time would be the charm for Peter Weber's romance with fellow The Bachelor season 24 standout Kelley Flanagan. Alas, it wasn't meant to be, with the pilot sharing on New Year's Eve that their nine-month relationship was grounded

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end," Pete posted to Instagram. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for."

 

ABC
Evan Bass & Carly Waddell

Status: Split

Though she initially rejected his advances, Carly finally fell for Evan during Bachelor in Paradise's third season, and the couple quickly moved in together in Nashville. Carly and Evan said "I do" in Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season premiere event. Carly and Evan welcomed daughter Isabella Evelyn Bass in February 2018 and son Charles "Charlie" Wolf in November 2019.

However, in December 2020, they announced their decision to split. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family," they said in a statement to E! News. "We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."

ABC/John Fleenor
Peter Weber & Madison Prewett

Status: Split

Following the dramatic finale, the couple announced on Instagram that they'd no longer be pursuing a relationship. "Madi and I have mutually decided not to pursue our relationship any further," Peter wrote. "Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

Madi added in her statement, "I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did."

ABC
Peter Weber & Hannah Ann Sluss

Status: Split

Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss were briefly engaged during season 24 of The Bachelor. Sadly, during part two of the finale, it was revealed that the couple was struggling a month into their exclusive relationship. Specifically, Hannah Ann was blindsided over Peter's lingering feelings for Madison.

"All I've ever asked for, is for someone to give me their whole heart like I'm giving mine to them. And you took away my first engagement," she expressed before giving back her ring. "You took that away from me. 'Cause I trusted you, and that's what you have continued to ask me to do. 'Be patient with me. Have faith in me.'"

ABC/John Fleenor
Chris Bukowski & Katie Morton

Status: Split

Following months of speculation, the Bachelor in Paradise duo announced their break up in a joint statement. "We've reached a point in our story where we agree it's best to go our separate ways," they posted to their Instagrams on December 10. "We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that's the base of our relationship, and it's what is most natural for us."

ABC/John Fleenor
Demi Burnett & Kristian Haggerty

Status: Split

Bachelor Nation's first same-sex couple, who had gotten engaged on season six of Bachelor in Paradise, announced their split on Halloween. "What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship," the couple said in a joint statement posted on Instagram. "We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually."

Instagram
Tayshia Adams & John Paul Jones

Status: Split

Five months after meeting on the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise, Tayshia announced she and John had decided to go their separate ways. As she put it, "...we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other."

ABC/John Fleenor
Hannah Brown & Jed Wyatt

Status: Split.

On the Bachelorette season 15 finale, it was revealed they got engaged but then broke up after he told her that he had dated another woman up until a week before the show, adding that their relationship was not serious and had ended. Brown then said she read a story about him and his alleged ex, Haley Stevens, which contradicted his version.

ABC/Mark Bourdillon
Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron

Status: Split

After her breakup from Jed Wyatt, Brown reconciled with her runner-up and the two even spent the night together at her home. But he soon ended up pursuing something with model Gigi Hadid, and he and Brown were dunzo again. However, in March 2020, the two reunited in Florida and later self-isolated with friends amid the coronavirus pandemic, sparking fresh romance rumors. The duo recently gave an update on their complicated relationship status.

They've since gone on to date other people.

Instagram
Connor Saeli & Whitney Fransway

Status: Split.

The two had hit it off on season six of Bachelor in Paradise but then called it quits after having problems maintaining a long-distance relationship.

AM/Splash News
Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo

Status: Married.

While Rachel revealed before her season of The Bachelorette even began airing that she ended her journey engaged, fans had to wait until the dramatic finale to find out if it was Bryan or Peter Kraus who put a ring on it. Rachel and Bryan celebrated their engagement with parties in Dallas and Miami, their respective hometowns. The two wed in August 2019.

ABC/Paul Hebert
Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon

Status: Married

It's Bachelor Nation's IRL rom-com, as the BFFs fell in love three years after Ashley I. first cried over Jared on Bachelor in Paradise. After revealing they were together in a 45-minute episode of her web series The Story of Us, much to the delight of fans, Jared got down on one knee during production on season five of the spinoff. The two wed in August 2019.

In July 2021, Ashely and Jared revealed they were expecting their first child together.

ABC
Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph

Status: Split

Fans were a little stunned when Cassie chose to leave Colton's season of The Bachelor. So Colton stunned right back by jumping a fence and running away before breaking it off with the other two remaining women and going after Cassie anyway. Cassie and Colton didn't get engaged but remained a couple until calling it quits in May 2020. In September, Cassie took legal action against Colton and was granted a temporary restraining order against him. In the documents obtained by E! News, Cassie claimed that Colton "has been stalking and harassing Ms. Randolph. He has sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her, and placed a tracking device on her vehicle to track her whereabouts." The restraining order was later extended until November.

In April 2021, the former Bachelor lead came out as gay, noting on Good Morning America, "I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."

Instagram
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick

Status: Engaged

After her split from Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe found love with Jason Tartick, who was a contestant during Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. He asked her out during a taping of her podcast in January 2019, and they've been adorable ever since. In fact, in May 2021, Jason got down on one knee and proposed.

ABC/Paul Hebert
Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham

Status: Married + 1

After waffling between Lauren B. and Becca K. for his entire finale, with his heart clearly telling him to pick Lauren and the rest of the world telling him to pick Becca, he picked Becca. Then he changed his mind and went back to Lauren, and now they seem truly inseparable. They tied the knot in January 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Alessia Ren Luyendyk, the following May. In December 2020, they announced they were expecting twins, who were born in June 2021.

ABC/Rick Rowell
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth

Status: Split 

A little more than three years after they got engaged on The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn and Shawn have split up. In a statement to People, they said that they had decided to go their separate ways. 

"This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we're very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time." 

Paul Hebert/ABC
Jordan Kimball & Jenna Cooper

Status: Split

Just one day after their proposal was aired in the Bachelor in Paradise season five finale, Jordan took to Instagram to reveal the couple had engaged their engagement after allegations surfaced that Jenna was cheating on him.

"I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this," he wrote. "It's dropped me. Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy."

Reality Steve published screenshots earlier in the day, which purported to show she had been corresponding with an unidentified man, via text, about the nature of her relationship with the male model, claiming it was all for business reasons. 

Getty Images
Annaliese Puccini & Kamil Nicalek

Status: Split.

The Bachelor in Paradise season five couple called it quits during the reality show's reunion episode in 2018.

ABC
Ashley Iaconetti & Kevin Wendt

Status: Split

Ashley I. finally got to leave a Bachelor show in a relationship, but her whirlwind romance with Canadian Kevin on The Bachelor Winter Games only lasted a few months before they parted ways, reportedly citing issues with the distance. 

Kylie Gayer/E! News
Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen

Status: Split.

E! News exclusively revealed in Aug. 2020 that the Bachelorette season 14 star split from Garrett after two years together. As one source told E! News, "Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore."

ABC
Lacey Mark & Daniel Maguire

 

Status: Split.

The two ended their relationship after Bachelor in Paradise season four.

 

Instagram
Kendall Long and Joe Amabile

Status: Split.

The Bachelor in Paradise season five couple split during the show but it was revealed at the reunion that they were back together. However, the duo called in quits in Jan. 2020.

Instagram
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

Status: Engaged. 

The Bachelor in Paradise season five couple split during the show but it was revealed at the reunion that they were back together. In Sep. 2019, the lovebirds shared news of their engagement. Kevin captioned the announcement, "You'll never walk alone again. From here on out, we run together. Astrid you are my family, babe. Forever."

They're now expecting their first child together.

ABC
Chris Randone & Krystal Nielson

Status: Split

The fitness-loving couple got engaged during the Bachelor in Paradise season five finale, and soon thereafter Chris moved in with Krystal. Their love story continued one year later when they tied the knot in June 2019 a Puerto Vallarta ceremony officiated by none other than Chris Harrison. However, the duo announced their breakup in Feb. 2020 after less than a year of marriage.

ABC
Courtney Dober & Lily McManus

Status: Split 

While they didn't get a ton of screentime during Winter Games, the finale revealed Australian Courtney and New Zealander Lily to be one heck of a couple. After touring the U.S. in an RV and documenting the entire thing on Instagram and Youtube, Lily and Courtney both posted lengthy and beautiful statements on their Instagrams explaining that they have decided to split, but remain friends. 

"Lily and I have chosen not to end our relationship but to continue it as mates," Courtney wrote. "We're best friends and its become clear to both of us that the emotional side of our relationship just doesn't allow us to be the best versions of ourselves." 

"It makes my eyes leak a little bit but myself and Court have decided to split on mutual terms," Lily echoed. "I love Court with every ounce of my being, that long limbed f**k will be a part of my life for a very long time." 

They still post about each other on Instagram pretty regularly.  

Paul Hebert/ABC
Taylor Nolan & Derek Peth

Status: Split

They were solid all of Paradise (other than that brief moment when Derek's response to an argument was "F--k you"), and Derek was actually shaking as he got down on one knee at the BIP reunion taping to ask Taylor to marry him. But after one year, the couple announced the end of their engagement in an exclusive statement to E! News. 

"It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us," the exes said. "We will still be present in each other's lives with support, admiration and respect for each other."

Molly McCunniff for Real 92.3
Lace Morris & Grant Kemp

Status: Split.

The two ended their relationship after Bachelor in Paradise season three.

