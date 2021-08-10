2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSMeghan MarkleKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian Says She Doesn't See the Resemblance Between Her "Twin" Saint and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian can't seem to decide who Saint West looks more like—her or dad Kanye West? See what the internet had to say.

By Cydney Contreras Aug 10, 2021 2:16 AMTags
Kim KardashianKanye WestKeeping Up With The KardashiansKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesSaint West
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Healthy Co-Parents to Their Kids

Kim Kardashian has an important question for Twitter: Does Saint West look more like her or Kanye West?

If you ask Kardashians stan Myleeza Kardash, she'd have to say the 5 year old is a dead ringer for Ye. As Myleeza put it, "Saint looks like a light skin Kanye. Like seriously twins!!!!!"

But, according to Kim, she just doesn't see it. "Really? People say this all the time!" she responded. "Why do I think he's my twin????"

While most people think Saint is Kanye's mini-me, a handful said that Chicago is Kim's "twin," which Kim said she still doesn't see, even though "everyone says it!"

Eventually, Kim agreed to one person's assessment of the family lookalikes. "I think North and Saint are the perfect mix of you and Kanye, Chi is your twin and Psalm is Kanye's," the fan asserted, to which Kim responded, "Well said!!!"

The one thing that took everyone by surprise is that Kim said she agrees North looks like Kourtney Kardashian

photos
Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

To see if Saint looks more like his mom or his dad, check out the gallery below!

Twitter
Ladies' Man

Saint West is all about the ladies...the ladies in his family that is. He is always ready to hang out with his sisters and cousins and watch over them.

Instagram
Standing By

Saint adorably stood by mom Kim and younger brother Psalm during a sweet trip to Kim's gym on July 21.

Instagram
All Smiles

Saint wears a huge grin beside sister Chicago in May 2021.

Instagram
Ride or Die

Teaching Chicago how to drive a toy car? Obviously that's a duty for big brother Saint.

Twitter
Family First

When it comes to group photos and holidays, Saint is always dressed to impress and ready to set a good example.

Twitter
Party Animal

When it comes to his siblings, they don't have to look very far to see someone who is the life of the party or who knows how to have fun at one of his birthday bashes.

Twitter
Bros for Life

Too cool for school! Saint is always up for an adventure with his boy Reign and we have a feeling he'll be just as happy to bring his baby bro along for the ride.

E!
Cuddles

Ugh, could this be any cuter? Saint snuggling Chicago proves he is so loving.

Instagram
Halloween Homies

If this is the Halloween costume Saint wears when he's young, can you imagine how much he'll go all out when he's older?

Instagram
Fun & Games

Saint takes all of his cousins under his wing and is always up for a play-date making him the perfect family member.

Instagram
Strong Guy

Need someone to lift you up and help you see things? Saint is your guy!

Instagram
Protective Vibes

This adorable guy is all about the smiles and protecting the little ones in his life and his happiness is contagious.

Instagram
Dad's Dude

Saint already has the mini me thing down to a science so with a little brother following in his footsteps it'll soon be two little ones looking like Kanye West.

Instagram
Captain Crew

He's ready and willing to drive a boat and we love him even more for it.

Instagram
Outdoorsy

While his sisters go to ballet and do girly stuff, this mini man likes to go outside and get dirty...something we're sure his brother will join in on as well.

Instagram
Snapchat Guru

As one of the Kim Kardashian's kids it's no surprise that this guy has already mastered Snapchat. Now all he has to do is show his siblings the ropes.

Twitter
Pool Boy

If you need swim lessons, this fearless pool boy has you covered.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

This sweet smooch makes our heart so freaking happy and makes us want millions of children.

Eli Linnetz
Picture Perfect

Because Saint is a natural on camera, his siblings should all be taking notes for their next Christmas card shoot.

Instagram
Mama's Boy

From the moment he was born, Saint was a mama's boy and we love him for it.

Kim Kardashian West
Team Player

You know you're a good brother when you wear coordinating costumes with your big sis.

Trending Stories

1

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Broke Up With [Spoiler] Before Overnights

2

Author Michael Lewis Says Cause of Daughter's Crash Remains Unknown

3

Why Tayshia Adams and Fiancé Zac Clark Have Experienced "Hard" Times

4

Bri Springs Confirms Her Relationship Status After Greg Grippo Outing

5

Haunting of Hill House Fans Will Love Netflix's New Series

Latest News

Bachelorette Finale: Find Out If Katie Thurston Got Engaged

Kim Kardashian Says Saint Is More Her "Twin" Than Kanye's

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She and Tayshia Adams Were "Just Doing Our Best"

Katherine Schwarzenegger & Baby Lyla Twin in Swimsuits On Her Birthday

Exclusive

Below Deck Med's Lloyd Spencer Talks Being Sexually Fluid

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Broke Up With [Spoiler] Before Overnights

Virginia Giuffre Sues Prince Andrew for Alleged Sexual Abuse