Katherine Schwarzenegger and Daughter Lyla Twin in Matching Swimsuits On Her First Birthday

Katherine Schwarzenegger's life has completely changed in the past 365 days.
"About this time last year, I became a mama," the Before, During and After Baby host wrote on Instagram on Aug. 9, celebrating daughter Lyla's first birthday.
A year ago, she and husband Chris Pratt welcomed their first child together and embarked on a new chapter in life (he is also dad to Anna Faris' 8-year-old son Jack).
Katherine reflected on social media, "What a magical year it's been. I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes—moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase!"
She shared a photo of herself and Lyla on the beach, twinning in pink and white gingham swimsuits, with their backs to the camera. Katherine sported a two-piece suit with gold jewelry and a white visor, while her mini me had a pink checked bucket hat to complete her pint-sized ensemble.
"Clearly, I have fully embraced the mommy and me matching moments, the girly outfits, the bows and the wonderful things my mom saved for me to pass on to her," she teased of mom and new grandma Maria Shriver.
"I hung up her birthday decorations in our home the night before her birthday and was so emotional thinking of how blessed I am that I get to be her mama and how much I love being with her and watching her grow," Katherine added. "Happy happy! My little girl is 1!"
She gave photo creds to "AUNT," seemingly referring to her own sister Christina, who executive produced Netflix's Take Your Pills documentary and previously worked at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand.
Earlier this month, the pair celebrated National Sister's Day with online tributes.
"I feel so lucky to have my sister and seeing our relationship grow over the years has been magical," Katherine said of Christina on Instagram. "It continues to be amazing to watch as she now forms her own relationship with my daughter (who looks lots like her aunti)."
Though baby Lyla doesn't have a sister yet, she's already developing a strong bond with her half-bro, Jack.
However, a sister might be on the way sometime soon. During a recent episode of E!'s Daily Pop, Chris teased that he wants to have more kids. "I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide," the Jurassic World star revealed. "We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go."