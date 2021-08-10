2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSMeghan MarkleKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Becca Kufrin Make Her Bachelor in Paradise Debut One Year After Garrett Yrigoyen Split

She's baaack. Becca Kufrin is getting a second chance at love on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Read on for everything we know about her comeback!

Becca Kufrin is making her Bachelor Nation comeback. 

The former Bachelorette has joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season seven, ABC confirmed to E! News on Aug. 9. While she won't arrive on night one, Becca is expected to make her BiP entrance later on in the season. 

In a sneak peek of what's to come when the contestants touch down in Mexico, which aired during Katie Thurston's Bachelorette finale, Becca is seen connecting with Thomas Jacobs as she says, "I can't stop smiling!" 

Kendall Long also stops by to cause drama with ex Joe Amabile, who struck up a romance with Serena Pitt. Then there's BiP veteran Demi Burnett, who tells cameras, "Those poor girls. I'm gonna steal all their men."

Becca's second chance at love comes exactly one year after E! News exclusively revealed that she and Garrett Yrigoyen had called off their engagement after two years together.

Lifestyle differences and opposing points of view ultimately drove the reality TV stars apart, and Garrett has since moved on with yoga instructor Alex Farrar

Now, it's Becca's turn to find her Mr. Right. 

Get acquainted with the complete group of hopeless romantics set to star on Bachelor in Paradise season seven, which premieres Monday, Aug. 16 on ABC. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Becca Kufrin

Becca, 31, was the lead of The Bachelorette season 14. 

ABC
Aaron Clancy

Aaron, 26, first appeared on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Abigail Heringer

Abigail, 26, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Brendan Morais

Brendan, 31, first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

ABC
Connor Brennan

Connor, 29, was a fan fave contestant on Katie Thurston's season.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Deandra Kanu

Deandra, 25, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Ivan Hall

Ivan, 29, first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

ABC
James Bonsall

James, 30, arrived in a box on Katie Thurston's season.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Jessenia Cruz

Jessenia, 28, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Joe Amabile

Joe, 34, first appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and then again on Bachelor in Paradise season five. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Karl Smith

Karl, 31, first appeared on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Kelsey Weier

Kelsey, 30, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Kenny Brasch

Kenny, 40, first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Mari Pepin-Solis

Mari, 25, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Maurissa Gunn

Maurissa, 25, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Natasha Parker

Natasha, 33, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Noah Erb

Noah, 26, first appeared on Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Serena Chew

Serena, 25, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Serena Pitt

Serena, 23, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tahzjuan Hawkins

Tahzjuan first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and then again on Bachelor in Paradise season six. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tammy Ly

Tammy, 26, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC
Tre Cooper

Tre, 26, appeared on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Victoria Larson

Victoria, 28, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Victoria Paul

Victoria, 28, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

