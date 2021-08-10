Watch Becca Kufrin Make Her Bachelor in Paradise Debut One Year After Garrett Yrigoyen Split

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Returns, Watch Exclusive Peek

Becca Kufrin is making her Bachelor Nation comeback.

The former Bachelorette has joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season seven, ABC confirmed to E! News on Aug. 9. While she won't arrive on night one, Becca is expected to make her BiP entrance later on in the season.

In a sneak peek of what's to come when the contestants touch down in Mexico, which aired during Katie Thurston's Bachelorette finale, Becca is seen connecting with Thomas Jacobs as she says, "I can't stop smiling!"

Kendall Long also stops by to cause drama with ex Joe Amabile, who struck up a romance with Serena Pitt. Then there's BiP veteran Demi Burnett, who tells cameras, "Those poor girls. I'm gonna steal all their men."

Becca's second chance at love comes exactly one year after E! News exclusively revealed that she and Garrett Yrigoyen had called off their engagement after two years together.