Jon Gosselin’s Girlfriend Colleen Conrad Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Jon Gosselin's girlfriend of seven years Colleen Conrad recently shared that she's fighting breast cancer.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star's partner took to Instagram to announce that she was diagnosed after going in for a mammogram on April 15.

"I had put it off for almost 2 1/2 years due to lack of time and Covid and later got a call that a mass was found in my right breast," she captioned her Aug. 7 Instagram post. "Everything after that happened so fast. Then on 4/21, I got the call that is confirmed it was cancer. Stage 2, triple-negative breast cancer. I was BRCA1 and 2 negative. Everything seemed so surreal."

Colleen said she underwent a single mastectomy on her right breast on July 14, followed by a DIEP Flap procedure on July 30.

"I feel good," she continued. "The DIEP flap was a personal choice for me . I am very happy with the outcome but I also had amazing surgeons at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia."