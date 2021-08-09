True Thompson Is Khloe Kardashian's Very Own "Moana" in Adorable New Beach Photos

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Plan For Raising Daughter True As White Mom

Khloe Kardashian "Knows the Way" to fans' hearts!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians snapped a series of adorable pics featuring daughter True Thompson at the beach on Monday, Aug. 9. The three-year-old tot shows off her budding supermodel poses wearing a leopard print swimsuit with a cat face on it and leaning against a boulder with palm trees and tide pools in the background.

"My Moana," Khloe captioned the four pics, referencing the animated Disney movie of the same name. Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson commented with three heart emojis.

While Khloe and Tristan broke up again in June, the Good American founder is committed to co-parenting with the NBA star.

A source told E! News that the exes are on "O.K. terms" post-split. "They are cordial and communicate every day about True," the insider explained on July 20. "Khloe has completely compartmentalized their relationship and is in a much better place now in regards to the breakup. Khloe is not going to shut him out of anything and wants him to be around for the sake of True."