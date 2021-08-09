Kristen Bell Says She and Dax Shepard Would "100 Percent Not Be Married" If This Happened

When it comes to PMS, The Good Place star Kristen Bell's struggle is totally relatable.
During the Aug. 9 episode of husband Dax Shepard's Spotify podcast Armchair Expert, the couple discussed the difference in biological makeup for various sexes. Stemming from a conversation about HBO Max's Woodstock '99: Peace, Love, and Rage, Dax explained that he'd been in prior relationships with women who had different reactions to getting their period. Meanwhile, Kristen detailed the "debilitating" process that many women go through each month.
"We are expected to also self-regulate," she noted, "and if I acted like I 'wanted to,' every time I'm on my period, we would 100 percent not be married." She continued, "I self-regulate, and women do on their period. Some women lose control, 100 percent, but what I saw in that documentary was so far crazy."
Because of "regulation" that people with uteruses use to prepare for period side effects, Kristen said she doesn't "think it's terrible to ask guys to regulate themselves" in response to their own biological makeup that leads to "rage."
Kristen explained, "The reason I don't go bananas on my period is because I have been brought up with socialization that has told me, 'You will feel bananas a couple days before your period. Don't scream at everyone, even though that is what you want to do, you can't do that. What is happening to you is in your brain chemistry and your hormones. And you have to know that knowledge is power.'"
The Gossip Girl narrator and her podcaster husband, who tied the knot at a Beverly Hills courthouse, will be celebrating eight years of marriage in October. And while their relationship is in a good place, Kristen and Dax have been vocal about the highs and lows of their marriage over the years. The Frozen star told E! News in May 2020 that the start of their coronavirus quarantine together was even a little rocky, nothing they didn't speak for nearly four days.
"It was at the beginning, because we started quarantine needing a little marriage house cleaning," she revealed. "We had a huge fight and then we didn't talk for three-and-a-half days and then we made up. And now, we're fine!"
But they ended up finding their pace: "I'm a homebody in general so, I gotta say, I've loved the fact that our life has kind of gotten smaller," she shared. "Our whole tribe just stays in and plays a game at night."
To hear Dax and Kristen's complete podcast interview, CLICK HERE.