Kristen Bell Says She and Dax Shepard Would "100 Percent Not Be Married" If This Happened

Watch : Kristen Bell "Waits for the Stink" Before Bathing Kids

When it comes to PMS, The Good Place star Kristen Bell's struggle is totally relatable.

During the Aug. 9 episode of husband Dax Shepard's Spotify podcast Armchair Expert, the couple discussed the difference in biological makeup for various sexes. Stemming from a conversation about HBO Max's Woodstock '99: Peace, Love, and Rage, Dax explained that he'd been in prior relationships with women who had different reactions to getting their period. Meanwhile, Kristen detailed the "debilitating" process that many women go through each month.

"We are expected to also self-regulate," she noted, "and if I acted like I 'wanted to,' every time I'm on my period, we would 100 percent not be married." She continued, "I self-regulate, and women do on their period. Some women lose control, 100 percent, but what I saw in that documentary was so far crazy."

Because of "regulation" that people with uteruses use to prepare for period side effects, Kristen said she doesn't "think it's terrible to ask guys to regulate themselves" in response to their own biological makeup that leads to "rage."