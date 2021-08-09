The Bathing Debate: Where Hollywood Stands After Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Confession

Watch : Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Spark Bathing Debate

Smell something in the air? It's the whiff of scandal spreading around Hollywood bathrooms. Or, maybe it's just some stinky stars.

Ever since Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made headlines for revealing their bathing habits—or lack of them—on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, critics and supporters have come out of the woodwork.

"I don't wash my body with soap every day," the actress shared on the July 19 episode. "But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles…When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't the parent that bathed my newborns—ever."

Husband Ashton said he swears by a bar of Lever 2000 for himself. But when it comes to newborns, his philosophy is, "If you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em. Otherwise, there's no point." The couple's kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, are now 6 and 4, respectively.

While some listeners thought nothing of the confession, others found it to be a little fishy. Stars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Dax's wife Kristen Bell continue to weigh in on the hot (and sweaty and smelly) topic.