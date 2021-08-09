The Bachelorette Star Katie Thurston Shares How She Fills In Her "Nonexistent" Eyebrows

Katie isn't the only one who relies on the Sephora Collection Retractable Brow Pencil to fill in her brows. See what these Sephora shoppers had to say:

"It's the best eyebrow pencil. I've tried them all. Just buy this one," one shopper recommended.

Another Sephora customer said, "Absolutely love this pencil. I've used every product from Anastasia to Charlotte Tilbury and found this to be the best for both shading and sculpting. It is super affordable and I usually buy it in bulk because I never want to run out. I love that it is super fine, self sharpening, and water and smudge proof."

"This is the best brow pencil ever! I have dark brown hair and this color (medium brown) is perfect. I've gone through at least 10, I buy 3 at a time," a shopper raved.

An enthusiastic shopper gushed, "The pencil has amazing lasting power and works just as well - if not better - than brow wiz. 11/10."

Someone else shared, "What I really liked about this product was how easy-going it was to apply and how my confidence immediately tripled after that first application. I am not one to give good reviews to things, as I am easily one of the hardest people to impress but I, for one am honestly impressed."

"Beautiful and neutral color that goes on smoothly and does not make your brows look drawn on. It really is waterproof too," a customer shared.