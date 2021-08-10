2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSMeghan MarkleKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

These Below Deck Gift Guide Picks Are Preference Sheet-Worthy

You'll feel like a primary charter guest with these items inspired by the Bravo show.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 10, 2021 1:00 AMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Of course, the ideal way to live out our love for Below Deck is by chartering a yacht with the cast, but, unfortunately, that's a bit pricey for some of us. However, there are plenty of other ways to show your love for Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. There are Below Deck-themed birthday cards that will make your Bravoholic friends feel special. Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate Chastain, and Bugsy Drake have all written books. There are drink pouches, air fresheners, and games, full of inside jokes that all viewers will appreciate. 

We even found replicas of the crew uniforms from the Valor, My Seanna, Lady Michelle, Parsifal III, and Sirocco. If all of that sounds so you, then keep on scrolling to see the rest of our Below Deck gift guide full of preference-sheet worthy picks.

Hannah Ferrier Below Deck Birthday Card

Who could ever forget June Foster's "June, June, Hannah" radio calls to Hannah Ferrier during Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4? You can personalize this birthday card to include your friend's name as a part of this iconic quote.

$6
Etsy

Bravo Below Deck Primary Guest Organic Cotton Onesie

Anyone with a newborn knows that they are the "primary charter guest" of the family. This would be an adorable outfit for any baby in your life. It's never too early to become a Below Deck fan.

$24
Etsy

Below Deck Logo Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Showcase your love for Below Deck and stay cozy (perhaps nighttime on a yacht) in this crewneck sweatshirt in dark grey or a heather grey. 

$45
Amazon

Rave Sports Pontoon Slide, 10 ft

Of course, this is a major splurge, but if you really want to replicate that Below Deck experience you can argue with someone while setting up this slide on the side of a boat. We all know how much the deck crew loathes setting up the slide, even though the charter guests love it so much. 

$575
Amazon

Lady Michelle- Below Deck Yacht Deck Crew Uniform Essential T-Shirt

If this shirt looks familiar, that's because it is a replica of the uniforms that the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 crew wore on the Lady Michelle. It's a comfortable keepsake and you don't even have to clean any decks if you have this on. Well, you can if you want to.

$21
Redbubble

Captain Lee Socks

If you don't have a designated pair of Below Deck-watching socks, you do now. 

$16
Redbubble

The Art of Tablescaping: Deck Out Your Table with the Queen of Theme by Bugsy Drake

If you admired Bugsy Drake's tablescapes on Below Deck Med, she shares all of her trade secrets in this book. You can create your own over-the-top events with these tips from Bugsy. 

$28
$24
Amazon

Parsifal III- Below Deck Sailing Yacht Deck Crew Uniform Essential T-Shirt

There is so much that stands out from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 (the paternity drama, for instance). The orange uniforms for that charter season are hard to forget. If you love bright colors and you want to show your love for the season, you need one of these t-shirts.

$21
Redbubble

Below Deck Kate-isms Pencil Set (6 Pencils)

If Kate Chastain's one-liners always make you laugh, then you need this set of pencils. Each pencil has a memorable quote from the former chief stew. 

$10
Etsy

Below Deck Guess Who Printable Template

Who wouldn't want to play Guess Who? with a Below Deck twist. This digital download is $8 for printable cards for 24 cast members. And, if you're all about this idea, but don't have a Guess Who? board, it's available at Amazon.

$8
Etsy
$14 Board
Amazon

Below Deck Mug- Chef Ben Hello Love

Sure, a lot of people have uttered the words "Hello, love," but true Below Deck fans read those words in Chef Ben Robinson's voice. If you're one of those people, you need this mug in your morning routine.

$17
Etsy

Below Deck Drink Party Pouches- Set of 8

These drink pouches are ideal for a Below Deck watch party or any gathering with your fellow fans. This set of eight includes pouches that say: "Captain Daddy Lee," "Faker than Chef Mila's resume," "Preference Sheet: Liquid Diet," "Always a Yachty Never a Primary," "Serving Resting B-tch Face," "It's not a penis it's a rocket launcher," "Third Stew Problems," and, of course, "June, June, Hannah." 

$40
Etsy

Below Deck Mediterranean Hannah Ferrier Unisex Sweatshirt- June June Hannah

Aren't we all on Hannah's side at this point? You might as well showcase that support with a hilarious sweatshirt.

$38
Etsy

Below Deck Mug- Captain Glenn Shephard

We can all use Captain Glenn Shephard's calm, cool, and collected energy in our lives. Maybe the best way to channel that is by drinking from a mug with his on it?

$17
Etsy

Running Against the Tide: True Tales from the Stud of the Sea by Captain Lee Rosbach

There's just not enough Captain Lee content on Below Deck. His autobiography is an entertaining way to learn more about the television icon's life before and after reality TV.

$16
$11
Amazon

My Seanna- Below Deck Yacht Crew Uniform Essential T-Shirt

Captain Lee and the rest of the crew worked on the My Seanna during Below Deck Seasons 6 and 8. If those were two of your favorite seasons, then you should get this replica of the uniforms that the cast wore. 

$20
Redbubble

Captain Lee Below Deck Car Air Freshener

You may not drive a boat, but you can have Captain Lee nearby (sort of) when you drive your car with this hysterical air freshener

$7
Etsy

Short Sleeve Sirocco Below Deck Med Uniform Shirt

Captain Sandy Yawn and the rest of her crew work on the Sirocco during Below Deck Mediterranean Season 2 and Season 4. This Sirocco uniform shirt is comfortable and a fun way to showcase your Bravo fandom.

$30
Etsy

Below Deck Birthday Card

Captain Lee always warns the crew to abide by two rules: "don't embarrass yourself and don't embarrass the boat." This card puts a birthday twist on that iconic quote. It will definitely be appreciated by your fellow Below Deck fans.

$6
Etsy

Below Deck Tee

This collegiate-looking Below Deck Yacht Club t-shirt is available in twelve different colors. 

$25
Etsy

Below Deck Stud of the Sea Sweathirt Captain Lee

Captain Lee is the one and only Stud of the Sea. This sweatshirt featuring a drawing of the yachting icon is available in grey, white, light pink, and light blue.

$37
$33
Etsy

Lucky Charming by Kate Chastain

Lucky Charming is a must-read book for all Kate Chastain super fans. You'll learn so much about her life in the yachting industry. You won't be able to put this one down.

$13
Amazon

Valor Below Deck Yacht Uniform Shirt

The Below Deck crew worked on the Valor for three different seasons. This Valor uniform t-shirt is an essential for all super fans of the series.

$30
Etsy

Patron Saint of the Sea- Prayer Candle

Watching Below Deck with this candle next to the TV is the ideal experience. Captain Lee, his iconic quip "suck it up, cupcake," and you can pick the candle color of your choice, it doesn't get much better than that.

$15
Etsy

If you're looking for more Bravo-centered content, check out the July 2021 most-shopped items from E! shoppers, which includes picks from Kyle Richards, Porsha Williams, Kathy Hilton, Paige DeSorbo, and more

