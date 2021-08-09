2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSMeghan MarkleKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kristin Cavallari Shares a Rare Pic of Son Camden on His 9th Birthday

"I can't believe my baby boy is 9!" mom of three Kristin Cavallari shared on Aug. 8. Considering we first met Cavallari on Laguna Beach when she was just 17, neither can we!

Time sure does fly. 

The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari shared an adorable behind-the-scenes shot of her son Camden on the little guy's birthday Aug. 8. "I can't believe my baby boy is 9!" Cavallari captioned the Instagram Story. "Wasn't on my phone today so this is all I have...Happy birthday sweet angel. Stay this sweet forever." 

This isn't the first time Cavallari, 34, has called her eldest child her "angel." The Hills: New Beginnings star previously gushed on E! News' Daily Pop that Camden is her sweet kid, middle child Jaxon is "without a doubt" a rebel and youngest, Saylor, is the "toughest" mini me.

"She's, I guess, payback," Cavallari joked about Saylor during the May 3 Mother's Day episode of Daily Pop. Of her split from Jay Cutler, she added, "I'm focusing on me and taking care of my babies. That's it." 

The Very Cavallari alum filed for divorce from Cutler in April 2020 after almost seven years of marriage and 10 years together. 

While Cutler, 38, and Cavallari reached a co-parenting agreement, their divorce was still not finalized as of May 30.

"Never put the kids in the middle of it, no matter how mad you are at your ex-spouse," Cavallari told Mr. Warburton magazine in May. "I always want my kids to see Jay and me as a united front. He's their father. That's important and they need to see that from me." 

It's clear these exes have mastered co-parenting since their split. "I mean, kids are resilient," Cutler exclusively reflected to E! News in June. "With school and all the activities, we've done a good job of putting them first."

