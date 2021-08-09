Kristin Cavallari Shares a Rare Pic of Son Camden on His 9th Birthday

Watch : "The Hills" Cast Teases Kristin Cavallari's "Incredible" Return

Time sure does fly.

The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari shared an adorable behind-the-scenes shot of her son Camden on the little guy's birthday Aug. 8. "I can't believe my baby boy is 9!" Cavallari captioned the Instagram Story. "Wasn't on my phone today so this is all I have...Happy birthday sweet angel. Stay this sweet forever."

This isn't the first time Cavallari, 34, has called her eldest child her "angel." The Hills: New Beginnings star previously gushed on E! News' Daily Pop that Camden is her sweet kid, middle child Jaxon is "without a doubt" a rebel and youngest, Saylor, is the "toughest" mini me.

"She's, I guess, payback," Cavallari joked about Saylor during the May 3 Mother's Day episode of Daily Pop. Of her split from Jay Cutler, she added, "I'm focusing on me and taking care of my babies. That's it."

The Very Cavallari alum filed for divorce from Cutler in April 2020 after almost seven years of marriage and 10 years together.