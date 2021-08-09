Guy Fieri’s Latest Food Combo May Confuse You, But Your Tastebuds Will Be Thankful

Imagine a world without peanut butter and jelly, chicken and waffles, cookies and cream or chips and salsa. It's a bleak, tasteless existence—and one we don't ever want to think about, thank you very much.

So, we veered hard into the opposite direction and booked ourselves a one-way ticket to Flavortown, where Guy Fieri is expanding our palates with his apple pie hot dog. Yes, you read that right: It's a hot dog inside of an apple pie. Kind of.

And before you pass, allow Guy to explain this unexpected concoction, created in collaboration with Chevrolet. With a buttery crust, a beefy hot dog, bacon jam, apple pie filling and an apple mustard, "it's got a little saltiness, a little sweetness to it," he tells E! News. "You get the sweet and the salt and the crunch and the flakiness. All that crossover, it works."

Skeptics—including us, dear reader—be damned because the combo is good—and satisfies just about every craving.