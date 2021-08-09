Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez’s NSYNC Throwback Photos Will Tear Up Your Heart

Watch : AJ McLean Wants Justin Timberlake to Consider BSB/NSYNC Reunion

This E! promises you: Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez's throwback photos will have you in your feels.

In celebration of JC's birthday, JT shared some sweet snaps from their NSYNC days. The "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer took to Instagram Stories on Aug. 8 to post a couple of adorable pics of the two in their younger years while they ruled the world as the members of the infamous boy band. Justin captioned the first photo shared of the two, "Happy birthday to my brother @jcchasezofficial. We've come a long way."



Justin then followed up the sweet memory with two more throwbacks of himself and JC during fun times, with the caption, "Case in point…"



The nostalgic Instagram birthday posts also comes a little over a week after the "Suit and Tie" singer also shared a photo of the group's Celebrity album cover, celebrating 20 (yes, that is correct) years after its release. "20 years already?!" he captioned the July 28 post. "What a time to be alive."