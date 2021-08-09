Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez’s NSYNC Throwback Photos Will Tear Up Your Heart

This E! promises you: Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez's throwback photos will have you in your feels.
In celebration of JC's birthday, JT shared some sweet snaps from their NSYNC days. The "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer took to Instagram Stories on Aug. 8 to post a couple of adorable pics of the two in their younger years while they ruled the world as the members of the infamous boy band. Justin captioned the first photo shared of the two, "Happy birthday to my brother @jcchasezofficial. We've come a long way."
Justin then followed up the sweet memory with two more throwbacks of himself and JC during fun times, with the caption, "Case in point…"
The nostalgic Instagram birthday posts also comes a little over a week after the "Suit and Tie" singer also shared a photo of the group's Celebrity album cover, celebrating 20 (yes, that is correct) years after its release. "20 years already?!" he captioned the July 28 post. "What a time to be alive."
And naturally, all this NSYNC talk has us wondering about the next time we'll see the group get back together for another possible reunion.
After all, we were very close with their virtual happy hours last year—and even more so when Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick posted a picture of themselves together with the hashtag #QuaranSYNC in December 2020.
And if that's not enough to put you right back in the early aughts, Joey and Lance also teamed up with AJ McLean and Nick Carter to create the mega-group "Back-Sync" in June. The four members united for Bingo Under the Stars, an evening in celebration of Pride and benefitting the Trevor Project and L.A. Pride.
But what about Justin joining his former bandmates for a little pop? After all, the last time we've seen NSYNC performing together again was back in 2013 for the MTV VMAs. Well, you'll be happy to know that in April, Justin hinted on Lance's podcast that he might be down for a reunion, telling Lance, "You've got to figure out a way to get all four of us in a room with you." Lance later told Andy Cohen that he "wasn't surprised" the solo artist wanted to get back together, even if it's just for an occasion.
"I thought it was fun and I heard a lot of things for the first time coming out of Justin's mouth about NSYNC," Lance said. "He doesn't really talk about NSYNC too much. But it was great to hear his perspective."
Until we get another reunion for the books, NSYNC should know that we would love to see them together again—no strings attached.