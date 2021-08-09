Olympic Swimming Sensation Katie Ledecky Reveals What She Eats In a Day

Watch : Inside Katie Ledecky's Olympic Baggage: 4 New Medals & Trading Pins

What does an Olympian do after they take home four medals? They eat a burger, of course.

Swimming sensation Katie Ledecky did just that when her time in the pool was over at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, ultimately winning two gold medals and two silver medals. Yeah, it's safe to say the 24-year-old definitely earned her post-match indulgence, though it wasn't her usual go-to celebratory meal.

"I only had about an hour to get ready [for interviews], so I literally just had cereal on a PB&J," Katie recently told E! News of her first meal after her final competition at the Olympics. "That night though for dinner I was doing media somewhere else and they had a lot better food. So I did get a hamburger there and that was great!"

And that's not the only secret she's spilling. Katie also opened up about her intense training schedule, what a day of eating typically looks like for her and the surprising way Katie—who recently partnered with BIC Soleil Razor—and her teammates like to prepare for their matches. Hint: It may or may not be a shaving party.

And will she make another splash at the 2024 Games in Paris? Well, you'll just have to wait and see…