Halsey Proudly Displays Stretch Marks 3 Weeks After Giving Birth

Watch : Halsey Gives Birth to First Baby With Alev Aydin

Halsey is giving fans a glimpse into their life as a family of three.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Aug. 7 to post a few photos of their newborn Ender Ridley Aydin. Among the sweet snapshots were pictures of the little one snuggling in a blanket and being cradled by Halsey's boyfriend Alev Aydin. The "Without Me" star also gave followers a look at the child's nursery, which featured a gallery wall showcasing Ender's name, a rainbow light and several pieces of art.

In another photo, Halsey proudly displayed their stretch marks. Alongside the series of snapshots, the two-time Grammy nominee wrote, "Well….this is what it look like."

Halsey and Alev welcomed Ender on July 14. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth," the artist wrote on Instagram at the time. "Powered by love."

Since then, Halsey and Alev have continued to capture their experiences with parenthood. For instance, the screenwriter posted pictures from the hospital a few days after the birth, and the musician shared a breastfeeding photo last week.

"#Worldbreastfeedingweek," they captioned the picture. "We arrived just in time!"