Johnny Weir Responds to Criticism of His Look at the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Johnny Weir is never one to dial back his personal expression, and his look at the Closing Ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was no exception.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, the co-host of NBC's Closing Ceremony coverage took to social media to debut his eye-catching wardrobe and hairstyle choices for the big event. His unique look included wearing his hair in what appeared to be a bouffant bun, complete with a blinged-out hairpiece in the shape of the Olympic rings.

After Johnny, 37, shared a photo of himself posing in front of Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, plenty of supporters offered their praise of his inventive style. However, one person who wasn't impressed was Jenna Ellis, known for her work as part of former President Donald Trump's legal team.

"#WokeOlympics closing ceremony clown," she tweeted, along with a screenshot of Johnny. "How appropriate and utterly embarrassing."

She later retweeted the former figure skater's photo of himself and added the message, "Bring back the days when boys cared about growing up to be actual men. Biblical masculinity over woke fragility."